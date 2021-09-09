Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai takes up induction of state service officers into IAS

No charging points, Bengaluru e-bike owner uses fifth-floor kitchen for recharge

An electric scooter owner in Bengaluru had to take his e-scooter to the fifth floor of his apartment complex to recharge it in his kitchen due to a lack of charging points at the building.

Vish Ganti, vice president (product management and GM) with AutoGrid India, posted his woes on LinkedIn where he stated, “My apartment community in the so-called EV capital of India (Bangalore) wouldn’t let me install an EV charging point, after trying to educate them and fighting an uphill battle for 4 months. So I decided to load up my scooter in the elevator and bring it up to my unit on (the) 5th floor to charge it in the kitchen, as a sign of protest and to create awareness of this ground reality.”

Ganti advised others not to repeat what he did as there were risks from shock and fire. “Everyone needs to be educated about the importance of EV charging infrastructure. We recently rolled out the EV charging handbook for India…but the question still remains how do residential communities and common people understand the intricacies living with an EV (sic),” his post read.

