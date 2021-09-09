scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai takes up induction of state service officers into IAS

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: The chief minister appreciated the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) for the prompt response to every request made by the state government, an official statement said.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 9, 2021 8:32:56 am
Basavaraj BommaiKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and discussed the issue of induction of officers of the Karnataka Administrative Service into the IAS, according to an official statement.

During the discussion, the chief minister appreciated the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) for the prompt response to every request made by the state government, it said. “He also requested assistance in carrying out the state cadre review,” said the statement issued by the personnel ministry.

Bommai also took up the issue of induction of officers of the Karnataka Administrative Service into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), it said. Singh assured the Karnataka chief minister that DoPT is very prompt in disposing of all the service matters related to different states and as soon as the required procedures and requirements are fulfilled by the respective state governments, the ministry pushes forward the process at the earliest, the statement said. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:32 (IST)09 Sep 2021
No charging points, Bengaluru e-bike owner uses fifth-floor kitchen for recharge

An electric scooter owner in Bengaluru had to take his e-scooter to the fifth floor of his apartment complex to recharge it in his kitchen due to a lack of charging points at the building.

Vish Ganti, vice president (product management and GM) with AutoGrid India, posted his woes on LinkedIn where he stated, “My apartment community in the so-called EV capital of India (Bangalore) wouldn’t let me install an EV charging point, after trying to educate them and fighting an uphill battle for 4 months. So I decided to load up my scooter in the elevator and bring it up to my unit on (the) 5th floor to charge it in the kitchen, as a sign of protest and to create awareness of this ground reality.”

Ganti advised others not to repeat what he did as there were risks from shock and fire. “Everyone needs to be educated about the importance of EV charging infrastructure. We recently rolled out the EV charging handbook for India…but the question still remains how do residential communities and common people understand the intricacies living with an EV (sic),” his post read.

08:15 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Karnataka: Hung verdict casts JD(S) in kingmaker role

The JD(S) has emerged as a kingmaker with the Kalaburagi city council poll results throwing up a hung verdict for the BJP and Congress.

The party, which won only four seats in the 55-seat council, compared to 27 of the Congress and 23 of the BJP, is now driving a hard bargain with the two parties in return for its support to take control of the council.

08:14 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Court rejects ED plea to split trial of PMLA case against start-up Devas Multimedia

A plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to split the trial into the alleged money laundering by a Bengaluru start-up firm Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd – following a failed satellite deal with Indian government entities – was rejected by a special court in Bengaluru on account of the central agency failing to issue summons to a US-based official of the firm and a US subsidiary.

The special court rejected an application filed by the ED to conduct a separate trial against Ramachandran Vishwanathan, the CEO of Devas Multimedia and Devas Multimedia America Inc (DMAI), a US arm of the start-up.

Vishwanathan and DMAI are among 10 individuals and entities accused of money laundering by the ED in a chargesheet filed in 2018 against Devas Multimedia.

08:10 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Karnataka CM meets Jitendra Singh, takes up induction of state service officers into IAS

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and discussed the issue of induction of officers of the Karnataka Administrative Service into the IAS, according to an official statement.

During the discussion, the chief minister appreciated the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) for the prompt response to every request made by the state government, it said. "He also requested assistance in carrying out the state cadre review," said the statement issued by the personnel ministry. 

Bommai also took up the issue of induction of officers of the Karnataka Administrative Service into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), it said.

Singh assured the Karnataka chief minister that DoPT is very prompt in disposing of all the service matters related to different states and as soon as the required procedures and requirements are fulfilled by the respective state governments, the ministry pushes forward the process at the earliest, the statement said. (PTI)

08:10 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

The Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) is geared up for Tiger Census 2022, expecting a considerable improvement in the state’s tiger population. In Tiger Census 2018, Madhya Pradesh led the overall chart in India with 526 tigers, followed by Karnataka with 524 and Uttarakhand with 442.

A Class VIII student of a private school in Bengaluru has alleged that she was disallowed from clearing her doubts during online classes and moved to another section where the students, she claimed, were not allowed to ask questions and had to keep their microphones muted all the time. While the school’s management said they were unaware of any such incident, the block education officer said he had asked the school to send back the student to her original section a fortnight ago.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

