Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: ‘Govt mulling on a society to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates’, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the Government is mulling setting up a society to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates. He was speaking at the inaugural programme of the OPD block, built by Infosys Foundation at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru.
Bommai said the CSR and government funds will be utilised to provide facilities to the family members attending to patients. While insisting upon giving priority to innovation in treating cancer patients, he suggested that the Kidwai Institute tie up with the best institutes in the world to expand its Research and Development activities.
He also said he would initiate steps to establish Regional Cancer Centres, including a new one in Hubballi-Dharwad soon. The CM appreciated the service of the the Hospital and each one involved in the treatment of cancer and assured to provide all support from the Government. (PTI)
Karnataka on Monday reported 1,151 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.38 lakh, while 10 deaths pushed the toll to 37,155. The day also saw 1,442 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,82,331. Active cases stood at 20,255, a health department bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 270 cases, but reported nil fatalities after a gap of many weeks, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 236 fresh infections and three fatalities.
Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi 137, Hassan 115, Mysuru 76, Kodagu 54 Tumakuru 44 and Chikkamagaluru 42. Bidar, Bagalkote,Dharwad and Raichur districts reported zero infections and zero deaths. Twenty four districts reported zero fatalities, it said.
A total of 1,06,364 samples were tested in the state on Monday, taking the total so far to 4.21 crore. The number of those vaccinated in the state rose to 3.73 crore, with 3,58,775 people being inoculated on Monday, it said.
At least two people were killed and three others sustained serious burn injuries in a boiler blast in a food factory in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, police said. According to police, the blast took place in MM Food Products at about 1.45 pm near Anjan Theatre in a residential area.
About seven people were working there when suddenly the boiler exploded. Three others including two women who were scalded in this accident were shifted to hospital.
The factory, where snacks like mixture, 'sev' and 'hakli' were made, was operating in a single-storey building with an asbestos sheet roof, police said adding there were about 15 LPG cylinders inside the building but they remained intact.
The deceased were in their early 20s and were natives of Bihar, police said, adding further investigations are on. (PTI)
High schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened Monday after nearly 18 months and students were back in government institutions even as some private schools remained shut. The state government said a majority of teachers and other staff at government schools have been vaccinated.
Students in classes IX to XII were allowed to return to schools with consent letters from their parents.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid a visit to a school in north Bengaluru’s Malleswaram area on Monday morning to welcome students back to offline learning after a long break necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.