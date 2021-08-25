Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Siddaramaiah flays PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman over NMP

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), alleging that this policy is aimed at helping his crony friends. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah hit out at Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for rolling out the National Monetisation Pipeline.
“National Monetisation Pipeline is a desperate attempt by @narendramodi to help his crony friends. Indians are being betrayed in the name of Nationalism. ? six Lakh Cr worth assets of Indians will be handed over to friends of Modi,” Siddaramaiah tweeted with a hashtag ‘Stop Selling India’.
The Congress stalwart said the assets proposed in National Monetisation Pipeline are an important medium of communication and transportation of common man. He charged Modi and Sitharaman with completely destroying India’s economy. (PTI)
Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who returned from a five-day family vacation to the Maldives this week, has received a high-end Toyota hybrid car, worth nearly Rs 1 crore. The new Toyota Vellfire is going to be used by the former CM to tour the state in preparation for the 2023 state Assembly polls, sources said.
On Monday, when the 78-year-old veteran BJP leader returned from the Maldives, a brand new white Toyota Vellfire car was waiting at the Kempegowda International Airport to take him home. Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the post of the chief minister on July 26 to make way for the younger Basavaraj Bommai, is expected to use the car for his travels around the state.
The petrol/hybrid Toyota Vellfire car is registered in the name of Mythri Motors, an automobile sales business owned by Yediyurappa’s family in their home district of Shimoga. According to official RTO records, the car was registered in a south Bengaluru RTO on August 16 – two days before Yediyurappa and his family embarked on their vacation to the Maldives.
Police cracked a case of double murder of an elderly couple which took place on August 20 at their residence in Kashinagar in south Bengaluru’s Kumaraswamy Layout. According to sources, four persons from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh have been arrested for the murder and subsequent theft of gold and other valuables.
The main accused, Narayanaswamy (48) has been identified as a former tenant of the house. The others were identified as Ramaswamy, Asif Sheikh and Tirumala. Police said they seized 200 gram gold ornaments from the accused after the arrests.
The initial probe had revealed that the murder was carried out by someone known to the elderly couple — Kantharaju (65) and Premalatha (61). Three cups left on a table had raised suspicion during the investigation that more than one person was involved.
Karnataka Monday logged the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths at 10, since the second wave hit the state in March this year, with Bengaluru recording zero Covid-19 deaths.
However, the health experts opined that it is too early to lower the guard against the virus. They advised people to be vigilant as the third wave is expected to hit in the first week of October.
“In the last four weeks the number of Covid positive cases in Bengaluru have come down, with less than 500 cases per day. ICU admissions are very few. The second wave is ending but we cannot have a casual approach since the third wave is expected in the first week of October. The virus will hit severely in the third wave. The gathering restrictions should continue,” said Dr C.N Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing in Karnataka’s Covid-19 task force.
