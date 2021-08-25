Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Siddaramaiah flays PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman over NMP

BJP veteran Yediyurappa gets new luxury car to travel around Karnataka

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who returned from a five-day family vacation to the Maldives this week, has received a high-end Toyota hybrid car, worth nearly Rs 1 crore. The new Toyota Vellfire is going to be used by the former CM to tour the state in preparation for the 2023 state Assembly polls, sources said.

On Monday, when the 78-year-old veteran BJP leader returned from the Maldives, a brand new white Toyota Vellfire car was waiting at the Kempegowda International Airport to take him home. Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the post of the chief minister on July 26 to make way for the younger Basavaraj Bommai, is expected to use the car for his travels around the state.

The petrol/hybrid Toyota Vellfire car is registered in the name of Mythri Motors, an automobile sales business owned by Yediyurappa’s family in their home district of Shimoga. According to official RTO records, the car was registered in a south Bengaluru RTO on August 16 – two days before Yediyurappa and his family embarked on their vacation to the Maldives.

