Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Union Agriculture minister to launch scholarship programme for Karnataka farmers’ children on Sept 5

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday discussed various issues related to farmers with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and invited him for the launch of a scholarship programme for children of the state’s farmers on September 5.
After taking oath on July 28, Bommai had announced the scholarship programme for these children (class 11 to post graduate). “On September 5, he (Tomar) will visit Bengaluru for the launch of a scholarship programme,” Bommai told reporters after meeting Tomar.
It was also discussed how both the Centre and the state can boost the agriculture sector in Karnataka, specially doubling farmers’ income, he said. Tomar also informed in the meeting that the Centre has given approval for procurement of green gram at minimum support price in Karnataka, he added. (PTI)
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has sought clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to permit them to divert nearly 24 acres of Bandipur Tiger Reserve land to expand the existing highway NH-181 (earlier called NH-67) from Melukamanahalli to Kekkanahalla for a distance of 13.2 km.
Two highways pass through Bandipur Tiger Reserve (NH-181 and NH-766) and the one proposed to be widened mostly caters to tourists traveling to Ooty and other areas.
Wildlife activist Guruprasad Timmapur stated that the proposed expansion of the highway falls under category ‘A’ project as per the Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006 as it falls within the national park.
In a surprise development, BJP corporator Sunanda Palanetra was elected as the new mayor of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), making it the first time for the saffron party to bag the mayor’s post since the formation of the corporation in 1862.
In the 65-member MCC, Palanetra secured 26 votes while Congress candidate Shanthakumari managed 22 and Ashwini Ananthu of the JDS got 23 votes. BJP is the single-largest party in the Mysuru City Council with 23 corporators while the Congress has 19 councillors and JDS 17. There are five Independents and one member from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Although the BJP is the single largest party in the council it had earlier failed to install a mayor from the party on account of Congress joining hands with JDS to stake a claim to the post of mayor and deputy mayor.
Karnataka aims to be the first state to double the farmers’ income by 2023-24, and will be constituting a committee comprising farmers to prepare a state specific report in this regard, which the government will implement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.
The government has also decided to set up a ‘secondary agriculture directorate’ that will be working with regards to processing of food and all agro products.
The CM today held discussions with Dr Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Chairman Empowered Body, Doubling Farmers’ Income, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India.
A 23-year-old MBA student was allegedly gangraped by four or five unidentified persons when she was returning from a forested area with a male friend in Mysuru on Tuesday night.
The woman, who is critical, is yet to give her statement to the police. Police have obtained a statement from her friend who was also assaulted by the group.
The incident took place around 8 pm in the Tippayyanakere region, in Lalithadripura area of Mysuru, police sources said. The woman has been identified as a student from outside Karnataka who was studying in Mysuru.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Wednesday and sought early approval for pending projects struck in interstate river water disputes related to Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi rivers.
"A detailed discussion was held for two hours on various pending projects struck in interstate river water disputes. The minister responded positively," he said. (PTI)
