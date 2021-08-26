scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Union Agriculture minister to launch scholarship programme for Karnataka farmers’ children on Sept 5

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: After taking oath on July 28, Bommai had announced the scholarship programme for these children (class 11 to post graduate).

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 26, 2021 9:19:49 am
Narendra Singh TomarUnion Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday discussed various issues related to farmers with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and invited him for the launch of a scholarship programme for children of the state’s farmers on September 5.

Karnataka aims to be first state to double farmers' income by 2023-24: CM

After taking oath on July 28, Bommai had announced the scholarship programme for these children (class 11 to post graduate). “On September 5, he (Tomar) will visit Bengaluru for the launch of a scholarship programme,” Bommai told reporters after meeting Tomar.

It was also discussed how both the Centre and the state can boost the agriculture sector in Karnataka, specially doubling farmers’ income, he said. Tomar also informed in the meeting that the Centre has given approval for procurement of green gram at minimum support price in Karnataka, he added. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

09:19 (IST)26 Aug 2021
NHAI seeks diversion of forest land in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has sought clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to permit them to divert nearly 24 acres of Bandipur Tiger Reserve land to expand the existing highway NH-181 (earlier called NH-67) from Melukamanahalli to Kekkanahalla for a distance of 13.2 km.

Two highways pass through Bandipur Tiger Reserve (NH-181 and NH-766) and the one proposed to be widened mostly caters to tourists traveling to Ooty and other areas.

Wildlife activist Guruprasad Timmapur stated that the proposed expansion of the highway falls under category ‘A’ project as per the Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006 as it falls within the national park.

09:04 (IST)26 Aug 2021
In a first since formation in 1862, Mysuru City Corporation gets BJP mayor

In a surprise development, BJP corporator Sunanda Palanetra was elected as the new mayor of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), making it the first time for the saffron party to bag the mayor’s post since the formation of the corporation in 1862.

In the 65-member MCC, Palanetra secured 26 votes while Congress candidate Shanthakumari managed 22 and Ashwini Ananthu of the JDS got 23 votes. BJP is the single-largest party in the Mysuru City Council with 23 corporators while the Congress has 19 councillors and JDS 17. There are five Independents and one member from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Although the BJP is the single largest party in the council it had earlier failed to install a mayor from the party on account of Congress joining hands with JDS to stake a claim to the post of mayor and deputy mayor.

09:02 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Karnataka aims to be first state to double farmers’ income by 2023-24: CM

Karnataka aims to be the first state to double the farmers’ income by 2023-24, and will be constituting a committee comprising farmers to prepare a state specific report in this regard, which the government will implement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

The government has also decided to set up a ‘secondary agriculture directorate’ that will be working with regards to processing of food and all agro products.

The CM today held discussions with Dr Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Chairman Empowered Body, Doubling Farmers’ Income, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India.

08:29 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Karnataka: MBA student gangraped in Mysuru, is critical

A 23-year-old MBA student was allegedly gangraped by four or five unidentified persons when she was returning from a forested area with a male friend in Mysuru on Tuesday night.

The woman, who is critical, is yet to give her statement to the police. Police have obtained a statement from her friend who was also assaulted by the group.

The incident took place around 8 pm in the Tippayyanakere region, in Lalithadripura area of Mysuru, police sources said. The woman has been identified as a student from outside Karnataka who was studying in Mysuru.

08:11 (IST)26 Aug 2021
CM Bommai calls on Union Jal Shakti minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Wednesday and sought early approval for pending projects struck in interstate river water disputes related to Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi rivers. 

"A detailed discussion was held for two hours on various pending projects struck in interstate river water disputes. The minister responded positively," he said. (PTI)

08:09 (IST)26 Aug 2021
08:09 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Days after issuing an advisory to IT companies and parks located along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) to extend work from home (WFH) options for their employees till the end of December 2022, the state government clarified that it was only an “advisory” and not “mandatory” to be followed.

Karnataka Bengaluru News August 25 Highlights

