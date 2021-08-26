Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Union Agriculture minister to launch scholarship programme for Karnataka farmers’ children on Sept 5

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday discussed various issues related to farmers with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and invited him for the launch of a scholarship programme for children of the state’s farmers on September 5.

After taking oath on July 28, Bommai had announced the scholarship programme for these children (class 11 to post graduate). “On September 5, he (Tomar) will visit Bengaluru for the launch of a scholarship programme,” Bommai told reporters after meeting Tomar.

It was also discussed how both the Centre and the state can boost the agriculture sector in Karnataka, specially doubling farmers’ income, he said. Tomar also informed in the meeting that the Centre has given approval for procurement of green gram at minimum support price in Karnataka, he added. (PTI)