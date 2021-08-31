Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Covid restrictions at Kerala border to continue, says Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner

Inter-state thieves who took flights to steal in Bengaluru for 3 years nabbed, 1.80 crore worth valuables seized

Living under the disguise of businessmen, three inter-state thieves who had come down to Bengaluru on flights to steal houses have been arrested by the city police on Monday. The cops have managed to recover gold ornaments worth Rs 1.80 crore in as many as 12 cases reported in city. The arrested are Bilal, 33, a native of West Bengal, Malwani Shahajad, a native of Maharashtra 43 and Mohammed Zalik, 36, a native of Bihar.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Harish Pandey, the accused were coming to Bengaluru on flights and looking for houses which were locked. Once they found houses, they would steal the valuables and sell them in either in jewellery shops in Hyderabad or Mumbai to share the money. In some cases, it was also found that they were pledging these gold ornaments in few co-operative banks and finance firms.

It was discovered that the accused had shown themselves to be businessmen who often visited Bengaluru. They would stay in Bengaluru for a day or two before leaving with the valuables.

In July, the accused stole valuables from a house in Basavanagudi which belonged to a doctor. Her father who was in abroad had left the house and his daughter visited often. On July 11, she discovered that gold ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh, 19 watches worth Rs 2 lakh, 150 US dollars, 100 UK pounds and other valuables totalling to Rs 15 lakh had gone missing.

The cops who had registered the case found out vital clues such as CCTV footages and fingerprints left behind. The technical evidence provided leads to the accused and they were eventually nabbed. While the cops nabbed them in this specific theft case, their fingerprints matched with 12 other cases and the accused confessed to their crimes. The police said that the accused had been visiting Bengaluru for the past three years and would reside for a day or two before stealing valuables. This was the first time that they were caught.