Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Covid restrictions at Kerala border to continue, says Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Restrictions on the movement of people enforced at the border with Kerala will continue as there has been no change in the Covid-19 situation in Kerala, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said.
Giving a clarification on reports claiming that the Centre has lifted the requirement of RT-PCR certificates to cross the border, he said the Karnataka government’s order mandating the RT-PCR test negative certificates for those coming to DK from Kerala is still in force.
The order is meant to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the district administration will continue to implement the same, he said. Rajendra said more than 30,000 new Covid cases are being reported from Kerala daily and the test positivity rate in neighbouring Kasaragod district is around 12 per cent.
“In Dakshina Kannada, the positivity rate has been brought down to around 2 with a lot of effort and lifting of border restrictions will be like letting in new cases from Kerala. Though it is difficult to implement, the district has no other option than making the RT-PCR certificate mandatory”, he said. The test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada district came down to 1.81 per cent on Sunday. (PTI)
A 27-year-old has been arrested in Bengaluru after he slit his girlfriend’s throat after she turned down his marriage proposal on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Anitha, a native of Andhra Pradesh working in Bengaluru for the last three years and the accused is Venkatesh, who also worked with her for three years before shifting to another firm six months ago. Both of them had worked as checking staff in a FMCG. The incident took place near Doddabele Road in Kengeri.
According to the police sources, Venkatesh and Anitha were known to each other and Anitha's father had come to know about the matter. He had told his daughter that he had found another alliance and Anitha on Saturday had told Venkatesh that she would marry another person and turned down his proposal.
Dejected by her refusal to marry him, Venkatesh, who bought a knife from a supermarket on Monday morning about 7 am, stopped her while she was heading to work. He confronted her, asking her to marry him and when she refused, he allegedly slit her throat. Venkatesh and others shifted her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.
Kengeri police have registered a murder case and arrested Venkatesh. The police sources said that Anitha was already married to her relative when she was a minor but had separated later.
Living under the disguise of businessmen, three inter-state thieves who had come down to Bengaluru on flights to steal houses have been arrested by the city police on Monday. The cops have managed to recover gold ornaments worth Rs 1.80 crore in as many as 12 cases reported in city. The arrested are Bilal, 33, a native of West Bengal, Malwani Shahajad, a native of Maharashtra 43 and Mohammed Zalik, 36, a native of Bihar.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Harish Pandey, the accused were coming to Bengaluru on flights and looking for houses which were locked. Once they found houses, they would steal the valuables and sell them in either in jewellery shops in Hyderabad or Mumbai to share the money. In some cases, it was also found that they were pledging these gold ornaments in few co-operative banks and finance firms.
It was discovered that the accused had shown themselves to be businessmen who often visited Bengaluru. They would stay in Bengaluru for a day or two before leaving with the valuables.
In July, the accused stole valuables from a house in Basavanagudi which belonged to a doctor. Her father who was in abroad had left the house and his daughter visited often. On July 11, she discovered that gold ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh, 19 watches worth Rs 2 lakh, 150 US dollars, 100 UK pounds and other valuables totalling to Rs 15 lakh had gone missing.
The cops who had registered the case found out vital clues such as CCTV footages and fingerprints left behind. The technical evidence provided leads to the accused and they were eventually nabbed. While the cops nabbed them in this specific theft case, their fingerprints matched with 12 other cases and the accused confessed to their crimes. The police said that the accused had been visiting Bengaluru for the past three years and would reside for a day or two before stealing valuables. This was the first time that they were caught.
In a drug peddling case, Bengaluru police on Monday arrested three persons, including a female model and a realtor.
The raids on the houses in Rajajinagar, Benson Town and Banashankari were conducted on Monday morning based on the information they had received from the arrest of a Nigerian drug peddler.
According to the police sources, a Nigerian national was caught with ecstasy pills worth Rs 15.5 lakh in HBR Layout on August 12. Upon interrogation, he revealed the names of those he had supplied the narcotic substances to. Further, the mobile phone chats disclosed his interactions with many people who were his customers.
The raids were conducted on the houses of a female model, realtor and a Disc Jockey (DJ). The police sources said that going by the nature of the case, it looks like the three of them were not just consumers but also supplied or helped others to get the drugs.
