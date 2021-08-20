scorecardresearch
Friday, August 20, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Dakshina Kannada continues to report highest cases among districts

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.80 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.88 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 20, 2021 8:37:11 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19 test, CoronavirusA health worker collects the swab sample of a traveller in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka has witnessed 1,432 new cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.34 lakh and the toll to 37,088, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,538 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,76,377.

Out of 1,432 new cases reported on Thursday, 318 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 294 discharges and 2 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 21,133. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.80 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.88 per cent.

Out of 27 deaths registered on Thursday, 7 each are from Dakshina Kannada; Mysuru 3, Bengaluru Urban, Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya and Udupi 2, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 326, Bengaluru Urban 318, Udupi 162, Mysuru 103, Hassan 94, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,34,157, followed by Mysuru 1,74,993 and Tumakuru 1,18,809.

Cumulatively a total of 4.15 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,76,977 were tested on Thursday alone. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:37 (IST)20 Aug 2021
Bengaluru: Students to get hands-on experience of automotive mechanisms

Students in Bengaluru can now get hands-on experience of automotive mechanisms at the new Centre of Excellence (CoE) set up at Vemana Institute of Technology (VIT), Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) said in a statement.

The CoE, according to the company, features Toyota engine, transmission, and powertrain as cut section and do-it-yourself models. As many as 12 such CoEs have been set up at various colleges to help students become industry-ready with more such centres in the pipeline, authorities added.

08:31 (IST)20 Aug 2021
Karnataka Cabinet approves constitution of Mental Health Authority amid Covid-19 crisis

The Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Thursday decided to constitute a State Mental Health Authority in a bid to ensure timely and efficient delivery of mental healthcare services to citizens in the state.

According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, the decision to form the authority branched out of the Cabinet’s approval to implement Karnataka State Mental Healthcare Rules (2021), which falls in line with the Centre’s Mental Healthcare Act (2017). “A committee chaired by the Director of NIMHANS (National Institute Of Mental Health and Neurosciences) Bengaluru, has been constituted to draft rules for the authority,” he said.

Madhuswamy explained that the authority will be in charge of collating and publishing a list of clinical psychologists, mental health nurses, and psychiatric social workers registered to work as mental health professionals, whose services will be utilised to implement the same.

08:28 (IST)20 Aug 2021
Karnataka: 9-yr-old is all smiles as police find her deceased mom’s phone after nearly 3 months

Nearly three months after an open letter penned by a nine-year-old from Kodagu district seeking help to find her deceased mother’s phone went viral, the Karnataka police Thursday handed over the phone to her, as smiles lit up the office of the jurisdictional Superintendent of Police (SP).

Hrithiksha’s plea seeking help to recover the phone of her mother — T K Prabha (36) who succumbed to Covid-19 on May 16 at the Madikeri Covid hospital — had caught the attention of many online as the police began efforts to trace the phone.

“My father is a daily wage worker and we were able to survive these days with the help of neighbours. My mother passed away on May 16. Someone has taken my mother’s mobile phone which was with her. I have lost my mother and become an orphan. I have several memories of my mother on that phone. I request, whoever has taken the phone or finds it, to return it…,” she mentioned in a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, the MLA, and the staff of the district Covid-19 hospital.

08:15 (IST)20 Aug 2021
Karnataka HC issues notice to minister Shashikala Jolle, police for ‘zero traffic’ clearance

A minister in the BJP government in Karnataka, who was provided a ‘zero traffic’ environment on a 37-km stretch between Bengaluru airport and the Raj Bhavan on August 4, was issued a notice by the Karnataka High Court. The court also issued a similar notice to the state police over the clearance provided to the MLA before she could even become a minister.

The ‘zero traffic’ clearance was granted after she arrived late from New Delhi for her swearing-in ceremony.

The minister for the muzrai department and the former women and child development minister Shashikala Jolle was provided a ‘zero traffic’ environment at 2:15pm, when the swearing-in of the new cabinet of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had already begun at the Raj Bhavan.

08:13 (IST)20 Aug 2021
Govt panel says need more beds to tackle 3rd wave, Bengaluru civic body calls it overestimation

Although the Karnataka government-appointed committee of experts recommended 1,838 to 3,677 beds for Bengaluru to tackle the possible third wave, when children may be the worst-affected group, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) feels this is an overestimation. They also said going by the current pattern, the city will not require that many beds.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and there is no need to panic. We will not face any shortage of beds for the predicted third wave. Moreover, we are prepared to treat children,” BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

The city currently has 1,939 beds for Covid treatment across government and private facilities with only 129 beds occupied. Out of these, 868 are HDU beds (45 occupied), 139 ICU beds (15 occupied) and 203 ICU ventilator beds (17 occupied).

08:11 (IST)20 Aug 2021
1,432 new cases, 27 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka has witnessed 1,432 new cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.34 lakh and the toll to 37,088, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,538 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,76,377.

Out of 1,432 new cases reported on Thursday, 318 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 294 discharges and 2 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 21,133. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.80 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.88 per cent.

Out of 27 deaths registered on Thursday, 7 each are from Dakshina Kannada; Mysuru 3, Bengaluru Urban, Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya and Udupi 2, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 326, Bengaluru Urban 318, Udupi 162, Mysuru 103, Hassan 94, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,34,157, followed by Mysuru 1,74,993 and Tumakuru 1,18,809. Cumulatively a total of 4.15 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,76,977 were tested on Thursday alone. (PTI)

08:11 (IST)20 Aug 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

The Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Thursday decided to constitute a State Mental Health Authority in a bid to ensure timely and efficient delivery of mental healthcare services to citizens in the state. “A committee chaired by the Director of NIMHANS (National Institute Of Mental Health and Neurosciences) Bengaluru, has been constituted to draft rules for the authority,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

In January, Bengaluru Police carried out its biggest ever seizure of the synthetic drug LSD, finding 9,310 strips of the narcotic, valued at over Rs 1.30 crore, and arresting two businessmen – one from Salem and another from Bengaluru. This single catch of LSD was nearly twice the amount of the narcotic seized by the Bengaluru Police between 2018 and 2020, and was the accomplishment of a small, informal Bengaluru Police unit, created specifically to scrutinise the dark web for illegal activities, including drug transactions.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

