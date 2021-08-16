scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 16, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Dakshina Kannada remains hotspot as district reports 311 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: Karnataka registered 1,431 fresh coronavirus cases taking its overall tally to 29,29,464 while 21 deaths took the toll to 36,979.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 16, 2021 8:34:33 am
Police personnel check the Covid-19 test report of travellers at Talapady checkpost at Kerala-Karnataka border in Mangaluru. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka registered 1,431 fresh coronavirus cases taking its overall tally to 29,29,464 while 21 deaths took the toll to 36,979, the health department said on Sunday. Also, Karnataka completed 4 crore Covid tests in the state on Sunday since the outbreak of the pandemic. There were 22,497 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,611 patients took the total recovery to 28,69,962.

Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the number one Covid-19 hotspot. The district reported 311 infections and four fatalities, the highest among all the districts on Sunday. Bengaluru urban district was the second major Covid hotspot with 305 fresh infections and three deaths. The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,32,902 infections and 15,937 deaths. There were 8,166 active cases.

Other districts too reported Covid-19 cases including 177 Udupi, 87 in Hassan, 83 in Mysuru, 82 in Kodagu, 64 in Uttara Kannada and 51 in Tumakuru. According to the media bulletin, there were fatalities in 11 districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru. Yadgir district recorded zero infections and zero fatalities. There were zero fatalities in 20 districts in Karnataka.

Click here for more

The department said in its bulletin that 1,52,767 Covid tests were conducted on Sunday including 1,23,150 RT-PCR tests and other methods. With this, Karnataka has so far performed 4.09 crore COVID-19 tests in the state, it said. There were 1,12,199 inoculations done on Sunday taking the total vaccination to 3.46 crore. The positivity rate for the day was 0.93 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.46 per cent, the department added. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:34 (IST)16 Aug 2021
Karnataka teen killed as flagpole comes in contact with live wire

A 15-year-old boy died of electrocution on Sunday in Karikere village of Karnataka’s Tumakuru district when a pole he was carrying to hoist the Tricolour for Independence Day celebrations at a government school came in contact with a live wire, police said. Two others were injured in the incident.

“The deceased, identified as Chandan (15), was carrying a metal pole to hoist the national flag at the school he studied in, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. 

The metal pole came in contact with a live wire electrocuting him and two others,” a senior officer of Tumakuru police told The Indian Express.
The three were rushed to the Sri Devi Hospital in the district but Chandan was declared “brought dead”. “All three of them were former students of the school,” police said.

Read more

08:10 (IST)16 Aug 2021
State completes over 4 crore Covid tests

Karnataka completed 4 crore Covid tests in the state on Sunday since the outbreak of the pandemic. The department said in its bulletin that 1,52,767 COVID tests were conducted on Sunday including 1,23,150 RT-PCR tests and other methods. With this, Karnataka has so far performed 4.09 crore COVID-19 tests in the state, it said. (PTI)

08:09 (IST)16 Aug 2021
1,431 fresh infections and 21 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka registered 1,431 fresh coronavirus cases taking its overall tally to 29,29,464 while 21 deaths took the toll to 36,979, the health department said on Sunday. There were 22,497 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,611 patients took the total recovery to 28,69,962.

Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the number one COVID-19 hotspot. The district reported 311 infections and four fatalities, the highest among all the districts on Sunday. Bengaluru urban district was the second major COVID hotspot with 305 fresh infections and three deaths. The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,32,902 infections and 15,937 deaths. There were 8,166 active cases.

Other districts too reported COVID-19 cases including 177 Udupi, 87 in Hassan, 83 in Mysuru, 82 in Kodagu, 64 in Uttara Kannada and 51 in Tumakuru. According to the media bulletin, there were fatalities in 11 districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru. Yadgir district recorded zero infections and zero fatalities. There were zero fatalities in 20 districts in Karnataka.

There were 1,12,199 inoculations done on Sunday taking the total vaccination to 3.46 crore. The positivity rate for the day was 0.93 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.46 per cent, the department added. (PTI)

08:08 (IST)16 Aug 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

A 15-year-old boy died of electrocution on Sunday in Karikere village of Karnataka’s Tumakuru district when a pole he was carrying to hoist the Tricolour for Independence Day celebrations at a government school came in contact with a live wire, police said. Two others were injured in the incident.

READ | Karnataka teen killed as flagpole comes in contact with live wire

Karnataka’s Covid-19 expert committee has advised the state government to open higher classes in schools but added that it should shut down schools in regions where the test positivity rate is above two per cent. Classes 9-12 are scheduled to begin from August 23 in Karnataka.

READ | Opening precaution: Karnataka govt to shut schools where TPR is more than 2%

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru News August 13 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd