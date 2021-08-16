Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Dakshina Kannada remains hotspot as district reports 311 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka registered 1,431 fresh coronavirus cases taking its overall tally to 29,29,464 while 21 deaths took the toll to 36,979, the health department said on Sunday. Also, Karnataka completed 4 crore Covid tests in the state on Sunday since the outbreak of the pandemic. There were 22,497 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,611 patients took the total recovery to 28,69,962.
Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the number one Covid-19 hotspot. The district reported 311 infections and four fatalities, the highest among all the districts on Sunday. Bengaluru urban district was the second major Covid hotspot with 305 fresh infections and three deaths. The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,32,902 infections and 15,937 deaths. There were 8,166 active cases.
Other districts too reported Covid-19 cases including 177 Udupi, 87 in Hassan, 83 in Mysuru, 82 in Kodagu, 64 in Uttara Kannada and 51 in Tumakuru. According to the media bulletin, there were fatalities in 11 districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru. Yadgir district recorded zero infections and zero fatalities. There were zero fatalities in 20 districts in Karnataka.
The department said in its bulletin that 1,52,767 Covid tests were conducted on Sunday including 1,23,150 RT-PCR tests and other methods. With this, Karnataka has so far performed 4.09 crore COVID-19 tests in the state, it said. There were 1,12,199 inoculations done on Sunday taking the total vaccination to 3.46 crore. The positivity rate for the day was 0.93 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.46 per cent, the department added. (PTI)
A 15-year-old boy died of electrocution on Sunday in Karikere village of Karnataka’s Tumakuru district when a pole he was carrying to hoist the Tricolour for Independence Day celebrations at a government school came in contact with a live wire, police said. Two others were injured in the incident.
“The deceased, identified as Chandan (15), was carrying a metal pole to hoist the national flag at the school he studied in, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.
The metal pole came in contact with a live wire electrocuting him and two others,” a senior officer of Tumakuru police told The Indian Express.
The three were rushed to the Sri Devi Hospital in the district but Chandan was declared “brought dead”. “All three of them were former students of the school,” police said.
