Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: BBMP issues revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations. It has removed the restriction that allowed installation of Durga Idols of only 4 feet. It has also allowed the use of drums and musical instruments, among other things.
Probe into the collapse of a three-storied building in Bengaluru Thursday has revealed that it did not have a Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the past seven years, but the flats were occupied, with electricity and water connections in place. An assistant engineer, Shankarappa, has been suspended.
Karnataka has reported 442 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.79 lakh and the toll to 37,861, the health department said on Thursday. Out of the 442 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 166 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 173 discharges and 2 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 11,619.
A 16 year old boy who was critically injured after his father allegedly opened fire, died on Friday morning.
The incident took place in Vaishavi Express Cargo Private Limited in Morgans Gate in Mangaluru south plice station limits where businessman Rajesh Prabhu, owner of the firm opened fire which injured his son Sudhindra, 10th standard student on Tuesday afternoon.
A police officer said that the bullet had pierced about 8 inches into the head of Sudhindra. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that he died at around 5am and the body has been shifted to government Wenlock district hospital for post mortem.
The BBMP has issues revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengaluru. It has removed the restriction on installing Durga idols of only 4 feet. It has also allowed the use of drums and musical instruments.
Additionally, if organisers wish to have more than one idol installation in the ward, they need to seek permission from the Joint Commissioner BBMP and Police. During the Pushpanjali and Sandhi puja time, all visitors have to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and allow 50 people in batches only. There is no restriction on the total number of batches.
