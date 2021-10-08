scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 08, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: BBMP issues revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations

Karnataka Bengaluru Latest News Live Updates: Karnataka has reported 442 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.79 lakh and the toll to 37,861.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: October 8, 2021 10:00:58 am
An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for the Durga Puja festival. (PTI)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations. It has removed the restriction that allowed installation of Durga Idols of only 4 feet. It has also allowed the use of drums and musical instruments, among other things.

Probe into the collapse of a three-storied building in Bengaluru Thursday has revealed that it did not have a Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the past seven years, but the flats were occupied, with electricity and water connections in place. An assistant engineer, Shankarappa, has been suspended.

Click here for more

Karnataka has reported 442 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.79 lakh and the toll to 37,861, the health department said on Thursday. Out of the 442 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 166 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 173 discharges and 2 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 11,619.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates. 

10:00 (IST)08 Oct 2021
Son, who was injured due to misfire by his father, dies

A 16 year old boy who was critically injured after his father allegedly opened fire, died on Friday morning.  

The incident took place in Vaishavi Express Cargo Private Limited in Morgans Gate in Mangaluru south plice station limits where businessman Rajesh Prabhu, owner of the firm opened fire which injured his son Sudhindra, 10th standard student on Tuesday afternoon. 

A police officer said that the bullet had pierced about 8 inches into the head of Sudhindra. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that he died at around 5am and the body has been shifted to government Wenlock district hospital for post mortem. 

09:33 (IST)08 Oct 2021
BBMP issues revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations

The BBMP has issues revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengaluru. It has removed the restriction on installing Durga idols of only 4 feet. It has also allowed the use of drums and musical instruments. 

Additionally, if organisers wish to have more than one idol installation in the ward, they need to seek permission from the Joint Commissioner BBMP and Police. During the Pushpanjali and Sandhi puja time, all visitors have to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and allow 50 people in batches only. There is no restriction on the total number of batches.

09:32 (IST)08 Oct 2021
BBMP issues revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations

The BBMP has issues revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengaluru. It has removed the restriction on installing Durga idols of only 4 feet. It has also allowed the use of drums and musical instruments. 

Additionally, if organisers wish to have more than one idol installation in the ward, they need to seek permission from the Joint Commissioner BBMP and Police. During the Pushpanjali and Sandhi puja time, all visitors have to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and allow 50 people in batches only. There is no restriction on the total number of batches.

09:30 (IST)08 Oct 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!


Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.