Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: BBMP issues revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations

An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for the Durga Puja festival. (PTI)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued revised guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations. It has removed the restriction that allowed installation of Durga Idols of only 4 feet. It has also allowed the use of drums and musical instruments, among other things.

Probe into the collapse of a three-storied building in Bengaluru Thursday has revealed that it did not have a Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the past seven years, but the flats were occupied, with electricity and water connections in place. An assistant engineer, Shankarappa, has been suspended.

Karnataka has reported 442 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.79 lakh and the toll to 37,861, the health department said on Thursday. Out of the 442 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 166 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 173 discharges and 2 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 11,619.