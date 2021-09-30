Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Residential college near Bengaluru shut after 60 students test positive

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: A residential college on the outskirts of Bengaluru has been shut after 60 students tested positive for COVID-19. “We tested 195 students after one of them got fever. Results showed that 60 of them had COVID. The results of the remaining are yet to come,” District Health Officer of Bengaluru Urban district, G Srinivas told PTI on Wednesday.
While 59 students are asymptomatic and quarantined, the student with high fever has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. “We have shut the college for the time being,” Srinivas said.
A majority of students of the college located at Anekal who have tested positive are from Karnataka and the rest from Tamil Nadu, he added. According to Health Department officials, there were 485 students in the hostel, while the college has 22 teachers and 35 other staff. Following the COVID-19 positive cases, disinfectants have been sprayed in the hostel and the classrooms, they added. (PTI)
With a few days left for schools and PU colleges (classes 6 to 12) to resume functioning with 100 per cent attendance from October 1, new Covid-19 clusters reported from educational institutions in Bengaluru and Kolar have caught the attention of officials from the health and education departments in Karnataka.
The cluster in the Karnataka capital was identified by the health authorities after tests were conducted at the hostel of Sri Chaitanya PU and CBSE College located near Electronics City Phase 2, after a student tested positive on September 26.
According to a staff member from the PU college, the student who tested positive first (on Sunday) was an inmate of the hostel. “While the student had developed symptoms including fever, vomiting, and diarrhea, she first underwent Rapid Antigen Testing for which the result came positive. An RT-PCR test was also done for confirmation, which also turned positive,” the staff member said.
Read more
A residential college on the outskirts of Bengaluru has been shut after 60 students tested positive for COVID-19. "We tested 195 students after one of them got fever. Results showed that 60 of them had COVID. The results of the remaining are yet to come," District Health Officer of Bengaluru Urban district, G Srinivas told PTI on Wednesday.
While 59 students are asymptomatic and quarantined, the student with high fever has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. "We have shut the college for the time being," Srinivas said.
A majority of students of the college located at Anekal who have tested positive are from Karnataka and the rest from Tamil Nadu, he added. According to Health Department officials, there were 485 students in the hostel, while the college has 22 teachers and 35 other staff.
Following the COVID-19 positive cases, disinfectants have been sprayed in the hostel and the classrooms, they added. (PTI)
After a turbulent year when Covid-19 disrupted the training of young soldiers at the over 200-year-old army unit — the Madras Engineers Group (MEG) and Centre — in Bengaluru, a batch of 240 trainee soldiers featured in a passing out parade held at the centre in East Bengaluru Wednesday.
The passing out parade was held a day ahead of MEG Day. However, with Covid restrictions still in place, the parade could not be witnessed by the families.
Brigadier TPS Wadhwa, Commandant MEG and Centre, told The Indian Express the passing out batch of 2021 were trained under difficult conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic which restricted group activities.
Read more
The Karnataka High Court Wednesday lifted a legal bar on the execution of serial killer and rapist Umesh Reddy, alias B A Umesh, by dismissing a plea filed by him against the rejection of mercy petition by the President of India in 2012.
Reddy (52), a former police constable, was sentenced to death in 2006 by a sessions court in Bengaluru for the rape and murder of Jayashree Subbaiah, a single mother.
Although he was accused in over 21 cases of rape and murder, he was eventually convicted in the Jayashree Subbaiah murder case on the basis of evidence provided by the victim’s five-year-old son who testified to having seen Reddy leave his house after the murder.
Read more
The Karnataka High Court quashed a 2018 order of the state government entrusting the religious ceremonies at a shrine shared by Hindus and Muslims in the Chikamagalur district of the state to a Muslim Mujawar.
The High Court asked the state to “reconsider the matter afresh” keeping in mind the shared customs at the Datta Peetha shrine in the Bababudangiri Hills in Chikmagalur.
In an order issued September 28 on a plea filed against the 2018 order by the Sree Guru Dattatreya Peeta Devasthana, a single judge bench of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar ruled that the order entrusting ceremonies to the Mujawar of the shrine at the exclusion of Hindu priests is “unsustainable in law”.
Read more
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.