Monday, September 20, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Results of II PUC exams to be announced today

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: According to a statement from the minister's office, the results will be available on the official portal www.karresults.nic.in from 10.30 am.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 20, 2021 8:42:30 am
Karnataka PUC, PUC examStudents adhere to social distancing norms ahead of writing their PUC examinations in Bengaluru. Express Photo: Ralph Alex Arakal

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates:The results of the second-year PUC exams will be announced today. According to a statement from the minister’s office, the results will be available on the official portal http://www.karresults.nic.in from 10.30 am. The exams were held from August 19 to September 3 for candidates who chose to reject the scores allocated by the department as per the evaluation criteria it had devised.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday said that he will tour across the State to give momentum to the administration after Legislative sessions. He was addressing the media after taking part in the State BJP working committee meeting. “State BJP working committee has concluded successfully with fruitful discussions on various issues. The meet welcomed central Government move to delegate powers to include communities to backward classes list”, he said.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

08:42 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Right-wing activist behind ‘didn’t spare Mahatma’ comment arrested

The Mangaluru city police on Sunday arrested three right-wing activists for issuing threats to Karnataka BJP leaders over a court-monitored drive to demolish or relocate illegal religious structures in the state.

The arrests come a day after Dharmendra Surathkal, one of the right-wing activists, had in the course of a press conference called by the Hindu Mahasabha targeted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yedyiurappa and state Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle over the demolition drive, which saw the demolition of a temple in Mysuru’s Nanjangud area on September 10.

“When we didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi and killed him to protect Hindus, do you think we will spare you?” Surathkal had stated.

08:23 (IST)20 Sep 2021
HAL project to build pseudo satellite set to get approval for govt funds: Official

Public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is hoping to get approval soon for government funding to the tune of over Rs 700 crore for what is now a self-financed project to develop an indigenous High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) as part of a drone warfare programme for the defence forces.

“We will get the approval sometime in October. First there will be a scaled prototype of about 70-feet wing span. The initial prototype may cost less than Rs 50 crore. It will take a minimum of 3-4 years to develop HAPS. We are already working on its design. Moreover, funds will be utilised over a long period of time,” an official working closely with the project said.

HAL chairman R Madhavan confirmed to The Indian Express that an institutional prototype will be ready soon.

08:22 (IST)20 Sep 2021
II PUC results to be announced today

The results of the second-year PUC exams will be announced today. According to a statement from the minister’s office, the results will be available on the official portal www.karresults.nic.in from 10.30 am.

The exams were held from August 19 to September 3 for candidates who chose to reject the scores allocated by the department as per the evaluation criteria it had devised.

According to data shared by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), a majority of those who appeared for the exams (17,470) are private candidates. Of the remaining 943 candidates, 592 are freshers and 351 are repeaters who chose to reject the scores allocated by the department. Officials had clarified that the results of this exam would be final and repeaters would not get a chance to revert to their previous marks.

08:21 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on II PUC results, Karnataka Assembly session, Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

A day after right wing ‘activist’ Dharmendra Suratkal reportedly issued a threat to BJP leaders over demolition of a temple in Karnataka, he along with two others were arrested. On Saturday, Dharmendra had, while referring to the demolition of a temple as part of a drive against illegal religious structures in Karnataka, reportedly issued the threat to the BJP leaders, saying even “Mahatma Gandhi was not spared in a bid to protect Hindus”.

Plastic surgeons at leading private hospitals in Bengaluru have of late noticed a surge in people approaching them to erase stretch marks caused due to weight loss/gain, especially after the second wave of the pandemic plateaued. Dr Gunasekar Vuppalapati, Consultant Aesthetic & Reconstructive Plastic Surgeon at GVG Invivo Hospital told The Indian Express that more people aged between 16 to 60 have visited him in recent months complaining of stretch marks.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

