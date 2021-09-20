Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Results of II PUC exams to be announced today

Right-wing activist behind ‘didn’t spare Mahatma’ comment arrested

The Mangaluru city police on Sunday arrested three right-wing activists for issuing threats to Karnataka BJP leaders over a court-monitored drive to demolish or relocate illegal religious structures in the state.

The arrests come a day after Dharmendra Surathkal, one of the right-wing activists, had in the course of a press conference called by the Hindu Mahasabha targeted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yedyiurappa and state Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle over the demolition drive, which saw the demolition of a temple in Mysuru’s Nanjangud area on September 10.

“When we didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi and killed him to protect Hindus, do you think we will spare you?” Surathkal had stated.

Read more