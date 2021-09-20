Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Results of II PUC exams to be announced today

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates:The results of the second-year PUC exams will be announced today. According to a statement from the minister’s office, the results will be available on the official portal http://www.karresults.nic.in from 10.30 am. The exams were held from August 19 to September 3 for candidates who chose to reject the scores allocated by the department as per the evaluation criteria it had devised.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday said that he will tour across the State to give momentum to the administration after Legislative sessions. He was addressing the media after taking part in the State BJP working committee meeting. “State BJP working committee has concluded successfully with fruitful discussions on various issues. The meet welcomed central Government move to delegate powers to include communities to backward classes list”, he said.
The Mangaluru city police on Sunday arrested three right-wing activists for issuing threats to Karnataka BJP leaders over a court-monitored drive to demolish or relocate illegal religious structures in the state.
The arrests come a day after Dharmendra Surathkal, one of the right-wing activists, had in the course of a press conference called by the Hindu Mahasabha targeted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yedyiurappa and state Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle over the demolition drive, which saw the demolition of a temple in Mysuru’s Nanjangud area on September 10.
“When we didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi and killed him to protect Hindus, do you think we will spare you?” Surathkal had stated.
Public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is hoping to get approval soon for government funding to the tune of over Rs 700 crore for what is now a self-financed project to develop an indigenous High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) as part of a drone warfare programme for the defence forces.
“We will get the approval sometime in October. First there will be a scaled prototype of about 70-feet wing span. The initial prototype may cost less than Rs 50 crore. It will take a minimum of 3-4 years to develop HAPS. We are already working on its design. Moreover, funds will be utilised over a long period of time,” an official working closely with the project said.
HAL chairman R Madhavan confirmed to The Indian Express that an institutional prototype will be ready soon.
The exams were held from August 19 to September 3 for candidates who chose to reject the scores allocated by the department as per the evaluation criteria it had devised.
According to data shared by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), a majority of those who appeared for the exams (17,470) are private candidates. Of the remaining 943 candidates, 592 are freshers and 351 are repeaters who chose to reject the scores allocated by the department. Officials had clarified that the results of this exam would be final and repeaters would not get a chance to revert to their previous marks.
