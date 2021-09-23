Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai directs BMRCL to complete phase II metro works by 2024

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday asked officials to complete the second phase of Bengaluru Metro work by 2024, a year before the deadline. “You have set a deadline of 2025 for second phase, but you finish it by 2024. You re-plan and reschedule it so that you can complete it at the earliest because metro rail work causes much trouble to people,” he said.
Bommai was speaking at an event to mark the “breakthrough” of tunneling for metro rail line from Cantonment to Shivaji Nagar Metro Station by Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Urja’. He said the early completion of the project will help people reach their destination faster and reduce traffic congestion.
He also said that he himself will supervise the progress of the Metro Rail work. “I will personally supervise it. At any cost, the second phase should be finished by 2024”. Bommai said the idea is to give metro rail connectivity up to the International Airport, adding, the Centre too has shown its interest to complete the work by providing financial assistance.
According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials, the 21.26 kms new line (Line-6) from Gottigere to Nagawara is part of Phase-2 of the project. This line consists of 7.5 Kms of elevated corridor with six elevated stations and 13.76 kms underground corridor from south ramp near Jayanagar Fire station to north ramp at Nagawara with 12 underground stations. (PTI)
The cost of second phase of 'Namma" (Bengaluru) Metro is Rs 30,695 crore. (PTI)
Nearly a month after a MBA student was raped in Mysuru, the Karnataka Police managed to persuade the survivor to provide a statement regarding the incident. The young woman recorded her statement before a magistrate on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the state legislature.
The court of the II Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Mysuru recorded the statement of the survivor in the August 24 case on Wednesday.
“After a month, our police have been able to convince her to provide a statement. She has given her statement and this shows the seriousness of the police,” Bommai told the Assembly when the issue of the rape case was raised by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in the House.
With the Covid-19 positivity rate among school children around 0.08 per cent, members of the expert committee constituted by the Karnataka government suggested that the state government may reopen schools for all classes in the state.
Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, a member of the committee, said a recommendation had been made to the government to reopen schools for Classes I to V considering the current situation.
“It is a fact that the pandemic is not going to end completely in a month or two and school students should be allowed to attend offline classes at least now. With staggered sessions held in well-ventilated classrooms and students encouraged to wash hands frequently, schools can function safely,” he told The Indian Express.
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Karnataka Assembly, Mysuru gangrape, Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.