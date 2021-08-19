scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State appoints nodal officer to coordinate with Centre and bring back Kannadigas stuck in Afghanistan

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: The officer will be coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding residents of Karnataka in Afghanistan and a control room has been established in this regard.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 19, 2021 9:03:57 am
Umesh Kumar, Karnataka, IPS officerUmesh Kumar (Twitter/@KiranParashar21)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed a senior IPS Officer as nodal officer to coordinate with the Central government to bring back residents of the state from Afghanistan. “As there is a conflict situation in Afghanistan, to bring back Indians stranded there, the central government has already started a helpline. To coordinate with the central government and bring back Kannadigas safely from there, Umesh Kumar, IPS, Additional Director General of Police CID, Bengaluru, has been appointed as nodal officer,” an official notification said.

Also Read |Afghan students in Karnataka worry over families, visa status after Taliban take over

Stating that the officer will be coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding residents of Karnataka in Afghanistan, an official statement from the government said, a control room has been established in this regard. Information may be sent to the following numbers and email id: 080-22094498 080-22942628, 9480800187, afghan_kar@ksp.gov.in, it said.

Click here for more

The information needs to be furnished are-informant name, contact number, address, relationship. Also name of persons staying in Afghanistan, their present location, occupation/purpose of visit, passport details, date of arrival in Afghanistan, it further said, adding that information may also be furnished directly to MEA.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates. Also read Tamil Nadu Chennai news

09:03 (IST)19 Aug 2021
Woman killed in front of hospital minutes after son's death

In a tragic incident, a 39-year-old woman was killed after she came under a speeding car in front of a hospital, minutes after her son died by suicide on Wednesday. 

The deceased have been identified as Leelavathi and her son Mohan Gowda (18) a first year B.Com student.

08:54 (IST)19 Aug 2021
Bengaluru Police reunite child with mother after being sold

The Bengaluru police reunited a 38-day-old baby boy with his mother after he was sold by her boyfriend to a childless couple. 

The cops have arrested three persons in the case and probe underway. The infant was sold for Rs 1.30 lakh.

08:47 (IST)19 Aug 2021
Fuel prices in Bengaluru today

As of Thursday, petrol in Bengaluru is priced at Rs. 105.25 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 94.86 per litre.

08:39 (IST)19 Aug 2021
Bengaluru Begur lake case: Karnataka HC directs police to submit report on ‘unveiling of Shiva statue’

A day after an FIR was filed against members of a few right-wing groups for allegedly unveiling a Shiva statue on an island created on a lake in Bengaluru thereby violating an interim stay order, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the police to submit an investigation report based on the same by September 2.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagaprasanna directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Division) to supervise the investigation and file a report based on the FIR filed on August 16 (Monday).

Read more

08:38 (IST)19 Aug 2021
Four men in police custody for firing in the air to welcome Bhagwanth Khuba during Janaashirvadha Yatra

Yadgir rural police registered FIR after one of the followers of the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba opened fire in the air while welcoming him to the town. The incident took place during Janaashirvadha Yatra on Wednesday.

Yadgir Rural Police have taken into custody four men.

The accused used Single Barrel Muzzle Loading (SBML) guns and opened fire in the air to welcome Khuba at Yargol village in Yadgir district.

08:35 (IST)19 Aug 2021
ACB raids in various parts of state, 3 caught

Morarji Desai Residential School principal Syed Nizamuddin was caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while receiving Rs 10,000 bribe in a laid trap. He had denied admission for a student saying he missed the seat by one mark, however, promised to get it if given Rs 10,000. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tax assessor Chadraiah was caught taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 to get B Khata done for a property. 

In annother case, village accountant in Hassan district KS Hariprasad was caught collecting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in sanction of a land under Akrama- Sakrama sceheme of state government. He had demanded Rs 30,000 bribe.

08:21 (IST)19 Aug 2021
After 604 days in Saudi prison for an Facebook post he didn’t make, 34-year-old is home

An air-conditioning technician belonging to Udupi district in Karnataka returned home Wednesday after spending 604 days in a prison in Saudi Arabia on charges of defaming the Crown Prince and a community on social media. Harish Begera, 34, faced life in prison or the death penalty, before a probe by the Udupi police found that impersonators were behind the post that landed him in jail.

A resident of Bijadi village, Bangera was arrested on December 22, 2019, in the Saudi city of Dammam where he worked. This was three days after he shared a Facebook post that supported the Indian government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act and plans for a National Register of Citizens, drawing his employer’s ire.

“I released a video apologising for sharing the post. I did not, however, mention that it was specifically for the post which I had made, and later deactivated my Facebook account,” Bangera, who arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, told The Indian Express.

Read more

08:20 (IST)19 Aug 2021
State appoints nodal officer to coordinate with Centre and bring back Kannadigas stuck in Afghanistan

The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed a senior IPS Officer as nodal officer to coordinate with the Central government to bring back residents of the state from Afghanistan.

"As there is a conflict situation in Afghanistan, to bring back Indians stranded there, the central government has already started a helpline. To coordinate with the central government and bring back Kannadigas safely from there, Umesh Kumar, IPS, Additional Director General of Police CID, Bengaluru, has been appointed as nodal officer," an official notification said.

Stating that the officer will be coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding residents of Karnataka in Afghanistan, an official statement from the government said, a control room has been established in this regard. Information may be sent to the following numbers and email id: 080-22094498 080-22942628, 9480800187, afghan_kar@ksp.gov.in, it said.

The information needs to be furnished are-informant name, contact number, address, relationship. Also name of persons staying in Afghanistan, their present location, occupation/purpose of visit, passport details, date of arrival in Afghanistan, it further said, adding that information may also be furnished directly to MEA. (PTI)

08:17 (IST)19 Aug 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

With the Karnataka government taking several measures to begin implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) at colleges across domains in the state from the upcoming academic year (2021-22), funding from the industry and related organisations towards academia is expected to be enhanced as well.

READ | Karnataka to seek CSR funds to implement NEP: C N Ashwathnarayan

The expressway linking Bengaluru with Mysuru Expressway is expected to be fully functional by September 2022, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said on Wednesday. “As much as 81% of the work under Package 1 (Bengaluru to Nidaghatta) and 72% under Package 2 (Nidaghatta to Mysuru) has been completed,” Simha stated.

READ | Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be fully functional by Sept next year: MP Pratap Simha

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru News August 18 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X