Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State appoints nodal officer to coordinate with Centre and bring back Kannadigas stuck in Afghanistan

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed a senior IPS Officer as nodal officer to coordinate with the Central government to bring back residents of the state from Afghanistan. “As there is a conflict situation in Afghanistan, to bring back Indians stranded there, the central government has already started a helpline. To coordinate with the central government and bring back Kannadigas safely from there, Umesh Kumar, IPS, Additional Director General of Police CID, Bengaluru, has been appointed as nodal officer,” an official notification said.
Stating that the officer will be coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding residents of Karnataka in Afghanistan, an official statement from the government said, a control room has been established in this regard. Information may be sent to the following numbers and email id: 080-22094498 080-22942628, 9480800187, afghan_kar@ksp.gov.in, it said.
The information needs to be furnished are-informant name, contact number, address, relationship. Also name of persons staying in Afghanistan, their present location, occupation/purpose of visit, passport details, date of arrival in Afghanistan, it further said, adding that information may also be furnished directly to MEA.
In a tragic incident, a 39-year-old woman was killed after she came under a speeding car in front of a hospital, minutes after her son died by suicide on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as Leelavathi and her son Mohan Gowda (18) a first year B.Com student.
The Bengaluru police reunited a 38-day-old baby boy with his mother after he was sold by her boyfriend to a childless couple.
The cops have arrested three persons in the case and probe underway. The infant was sold for Rs 1.30 lakh.
As of Thursday, petrol in Bengaluru is priced at Rs. 105.25 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 94.86 per litre.
A day after an FIR was filed against members of a few right-wing groups for allegedly unveiling a Shiva statue on an island created on a lake in Bengaluru thereby violating an interim stay order, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the police to submit an investigation report based on the same by September 2.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagaprasanna directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Division) to supervise the investigation and file a report based on the FIR filed on August 16 (Monday).
Yadgir rural police registered FIR after one of the followers of the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba opened fire in the air while welcoming him to the town. The incident took place during Janaashirvadha Yatra on Wednesday.
Yadgir Rural Police have taken into custody four men.
The accused used Single Barrel Muzzle Loading (SBML) guns and opened fire in the air to welcome Khuba at Yargol village in Yadgir district.
Morarji Desai Residential School principal Syed Nizamuddin was caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while receiving Rs 10,000 bribe in a laid trap. He had denied admission for a student saying he missed the seat by one mark, however, promised to get it if given Rs 10,000.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tax assessor Chadraiah was caught taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 to get B Khata done for a property.
In annother case, village accountant in Hassan district KS Hariprasad was caught collecting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in sanction of a land under Akrama- Sakrama sceheme of state government. He had demanded Rs 30,000 bribe.
An air-conditioning technician belonging to Udupi district in Karnataka returned home Wednesday after spending 604 days in a prison in Saudi Arabia on charges of defaming the Crown Prince and a community on social media. Harish Begera, 34, faced life in prison or the death penalty, before a probe by the Udupi police found that impersonators were behind the post that landed him in jail.
A resident of Bijadi village, Bangera was arrested on December 22, 2019, in the Saudi city of Dammam where he worked. This was three days after he shared a Facebook post that supported the Indian government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act and plans for a National Register of Citizens, drawing his employer’s ire.
“I released a video apologising for sharing the post. I did not, however, mention that it was specifically for the post which I had made, and later deactivated my Facebook account,” Bangera, who arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, told The Indian Express.
