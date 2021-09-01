scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Decision on relaxing curbs for Ganesha festival based on inputs from experts, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: Several organisations and political leaders, mostly from the BJP and with Sangh Parivar background have been demanding relaxation of restrictions on Ganesha Chaturthi.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 1, 2021 8:43:50 am
Basavaraj Bommai, P Ravikumar, Vidhana SoudhaKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar accompanies him. Express Photo

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government will take a decision on relaxing restrictions on Ganesha festival celebrations, on September 5, after getting necessary inputs from the districts and the expert committee. The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with senior Ministers, officials and experts on Monday had deferred a decision on allowing full-fledged Ganesha festival celebrations for which several BJP leaders and groups with Sangh Parivar background were mounting pressure.

“Right decision has to be taken at the right time, all the inputs that were required from various districts were not there at yesterday’s meeting. We have sought inputs from Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of police of all the districts, and the health department has been asked to do a complete analysis,” Bommai said in response to a question on “delay” in the decision.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, “the opinion was to take guidance from the expert committee on what decision has to be taken and necessary measures to be put in place. They have sought some time, so on September 5 we will hold a meeting, and we will decide on it.”

Several organisations and political leaders, mostly from the BJP and with Sangh Parivar background have been demanding relaxation of restrictions on Ganesha festival. Citing COVID, the government had earlier banned the public celebration of the Ganesha festival by setting up pandals, and had said that people must celebrate it in their homes and no procession will be allowed while bringing the Ganesha idol or during the immersion of the idols. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:43 (IST)01 Sep 2021
Bengaluru police extend prohibitory orders till September 13

Bengaluru police have extended prohibitory orders in the city till midnight of September 13.

Meanwhile, the night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am, the city police said in an order. The assembly of more than four people will be restricted in public places, but bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and airports are exempted from the order.

Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, in the order issued on Tuesday said, "Though the number of COVID-19 positive cases are falling, it is considered appropriate to impose certain restrictions to prevent danger to human life and health and also maintain public peace."

According to the order, any violations will be dealt with under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and also under Section 188 of the IPC.

08:33 (IST)01 Sep 2021
POCSO accused jumps to death from court building

A man charged with offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act died after he allegedly jumped from the court building in Mangaluru on Tuesday, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Raviraj (31), a resident of Kinya near Mangaluru. He jumped from the sixth floor of Mangaluru district court, the sources said.

They said the accused might have taken the extreme step due to mental trauma.

Raviraj was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl. The incident was reported under Ullal police station limits. (PTI)

08:30 (IST)01 Sep 2021
Private hospitals’ panel cautions Karnataka government against reopening schools

Even as the Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools for students in classes VI to VIII from September 6, an expert committee of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has stated that it would be premature to reopen schools at present.

The PHANA expert committee report on preparedness for a possible third wave of Covid has cited the example of Israel which reopened schools but was compelled to shut them within a week since 100 per cent of the fresh Covid cases were traced to schools. “In the US, schools have been repeatedly opened and shut due to the Covid-19 spread. South Korea deferred its opening five times. In the US, 4.3 million children have so far been infected. More children in the US are being hospitalised now with serious infection than at any point in this pandemic. But if there’s a window for us to prepare, we should take it.”

08:28 (IST)01 Sep 2021
Decision on relaxing curbs on Ganesha festival based on inputs from experts: CM Bommai

08:27 (IST)01 Sep 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

The West division of Bengaluru Police Monday started a de-addiction programme ‘Navachetana’ for drug addicts on a pilot basis. On the first day of the event, around 83 people were in attendance. In an event held in the Byadarahalli police station in West Bengaluru, people who had previously taken drugs took part in the programme, which was also organised by the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

