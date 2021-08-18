Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 83 taluks in state officially declared ‘flood-hit’

Govt to install lightning alert system in select villages, cyclone warning system in coastal areas

Noting that the government is taking measures to alert people about possible lightning strikes, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, "every year, many people die due to lightning, hence, we are introducing a lightning alert system at select villages. This project has been taken up with help from the Central Government." These warning systems will be installed at select gram panchayats and will be connected with the weather office in Bengaluru, he said.

Further stating that the government will be introducing a cyclone warning system in coastal areas, Ashoka said, sirens will be sounded which can be heard up to six km. "Currently, we are planning to install this at 40 places in coastal areas and soon plan to extend it to 60 places. Each centre costs Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore with funding from the central government. This will be especially helpful to warn fishermen and those staying in coastal areas," he added. (PTI)