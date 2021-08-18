scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 83 taluks in state officially declared ‘flood-hit’

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: The list includes Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi, Kadur, Davanagere, Dandeli, Tarikere, Mundagod, Supa, Hubballi, Bhadravati, Channagiri, Annigeri, Babaleshwar, Nidagundi, Kolhar, Muddebihal, Harapanahalli, Hosanagar and Mudigere.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 18, 2021 8:20:48 am
Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka floodsKarnataka CM Bommai inspects damages caused by heavy rains and floods in Uttara Kannada. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka has officially declared 83 taluks in the state as “flood hit”, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday. “Earlier, we had declared 61 taluks as flood affected. However, following recent rainfall and flood situation, we have added 22 taluks to the list,” Ashoka said.

Also Read |Karnataka government reclaims 141 acres of encroached land around Bengaluru lakes

The list includes Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi city, Kadur, Davanagere, Dandeli, Alur, Lakshmeshwar, Tarikere, Mundagod, Supa, Hubballi, Bhadravati, Channagiri, Annigeri, Babaleshwar, Nidagundi, Kolhar, Muddebihal, Harapanahalli, Hosanagar and Mudigere, he said. “With the latest addition, there are 83 taluks in Karnataka which are declared as flood hit.”

Ruling BJP MLA from Mudigere, M P Kumaraswamy had recently staged a protest accusing his own party’s government in the state of neglecting his constituency that has been repeatedly ravaged by torrential rains, floods and landslides over the past few years. (PTI)

08:20 (IST)18 Aug 2021
CM Bommai instructs officials to take up restoration of roads damaged by rains

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who reviewed the works undertaken by the PWD department Tuesday instructed the officials to take up the restoration work of roads damaged by recent rains on priority.

Pointing out that Rs 300 crore has been released for restoration of roads damaged due to rains, the CM asked officials to utilise the funds for the region affected by rains. (PTI)

08:19 (IST)18 Aug 2021
Govt to install lightning alert system in select villages, cyclone warning system in coastal areas

Noting that the government is taking measures to alert people about possible lightning strikes, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, "every year, many people die due to lightning, hence, we are introducing a lightning alert system at select villages. This project has been taken up with help from the Central Government." These warning systems will be installed at select gram panchayats and will be connected with the weather office in Bengaluru, he said.

Further stating that the government will be introducing a cyclone warning system in coastal areas, Ashoka said, sirens will be sounded which can be heard up to six km. "Currently, we are planning to install this at 40 places in coastal areas and soon plan to extend it to 60 places. Each centre costs Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore with funding from the central government. This will be especially helpful to warn fishermen and those staying in coastal areas," he added. (PTI)

08:17 (IST)18 Aug 2021
83 taluks in Karnataka declared 'flood-hit'

Karnataka has officially declared 83 taluks in the state  as "flood hit", Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday.
"Earlier, we had declared 61 taluks as flood affected. However, following recent rainfall and flood situation, we have added 22 taluks to the list," Ashoka said.

The list includes Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi city, Kadur, Davanagere, Dandeli, Alur, Lakshmeshwar, Tarikere, Mundagod, Supa, Hubballi, Bhadravati, Channagiri, Annigeri, Babaleshwar, Nidagundi, Kolhar, Muddebihal, Harapanahalli, Hosanagar and Mudigere, he said.

"With the latest addition, there are 83 taluks in Karnataka which are declared as flood hit." (PTI)

08:12 (IST)18 Aug 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru, which is positioning itself to contest local polls in the city and the next assembly polls in 2023, has alleged that BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali and his supporters are preventing the opening of an AAP office in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bengaluru.

Despite attaining authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to begin commercial operations on the extended Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru, the same is expected to be further delayed before being open to commuters.

