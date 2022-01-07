Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Over 5,000 fresh cases in Karnataka, 4,324 from Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: With over 5,000 daily cases, Karnataka continued to witness a surge in numbers on Thursday, but reported only one death, taking the count to 30,22,603 and the fatalities toll to 38,358. The State has been witnessing a steady surge since last week and reported 5,031 fresh cases today, compared to 4,246 on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 4,324 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 172 being discharged and one death. The total number of active cases is now at 22,173.
With plans to relax Covid-19 restrictions at places with less positivity rate, the Karnataka government is likely to review the containment measures announced by it effective across the state, next week, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Thursday. At the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, some Ministers expressed reservation about enforcing restrictions across the state, especially in places where the positivity rate is low.
The Congress, meanwhile, accused the BJP government of inflating the number Covid-19 infections only to stop the party’s ‘march for water’ demanding the construction of a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has arrested the chairman of a Belagavi-based cooperative credit society in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged duping of depositors of Rs 250 crore.
Anand Balakrishna Appugol, the chairman of Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Urban Cooperative Credit Society in Karnataka, was arrested on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.
He was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru on Thursday which sent him to seven days of ED custody, it said. (Read more)
With maximum quantities of exportable sugar getting lifted from Maharashtra and Karnataka putting pressure on logistics, trade body AISTA on Thursday demanded respective state governments to allow truck movement 24X7 to increase the pace of export.
Sugar mills have signed export deals for shipment of 40 lakh tonnes during the October-December period of the ongoing 2021-22 season, out of which 16.80 lakh tonne have been shipped. The remaining 4.70 lakh tonne is yet to be exported, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said in a statement.
"Most of the sugar for export is getting lifted from sugar mills of Maharashtra and Karnataka. This has put severe pressure on the logistics in the states," AISTA said. (PTI)
With Congress deciding to go ahead with its 'padayatra' (march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, despite the government's Covid-19 restrictions, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday warned of action in case of violation of rules.
An unfazed Congress' state president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah reiterated that they will go ahead with the padayatra and said they are ready to go to jail, in case the government arrests them.
The Congress' march from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, covering a distance of over 100 kilometres, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project, which is being opposed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu, is scheduled from January 9 to 19. (PTI)
