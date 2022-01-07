Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Over 5,000 fresh cases in Karnataka, 4,324 from Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: With over 5,000 daily cases, Karnataka continued to witness a surge in numbers on Thursday, but reported only one death, taking the count to 30,22,603 and the fatalities toll to 38,358. The State has been witnessing a steady surge since last week and reported 5,031 fresh cases today, compared to 4,246 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 4,324 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 172 being discharged and one death. The total number of active cases is now at 22,173.

With plans to relax Covid-19 restrictions at places with less positivity rate, the Karnataka government is likely to review the containment measures announced by it effective across the state, next week, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Thursday. At the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, some Ministers expressed reservation about enforcing restrictions across the state, especially in places where the positivity rate is low.

The Congress, meanwhile, accused the BJP government of inflating the number Covid-19 infections only to stop the party’s ‘march for water’ demanding the construction of a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district.