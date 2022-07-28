Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai cancels his govt’s anniversary programmes over BJP youth leader’s murder

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cancelled events organised to mark his government’s one year in office on Thursday. The move comes amidst anger from within the Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar. He was reportedly hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people on Tuesday night.
Following the killing, tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported. The BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters had turned their angst against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers.
Meanwhile, the State government informed the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday that as per its directions a committee of senior State officials has met and discussed ways and means to bring children left out of educational and the anganwadi systems into schools and shelters. While details of the proceedings of the meeting have been submitted to the court, two weeks have been sought to file a report on it.
Bengaluru city is expected to see a few spells of rain or thundershowers on Thursday, as per an IMD forecast for the city.
Many activists from various Hindutva outfits in Dakshina Kannada district in the BJP-ruled Karnataka created a stir Wednesday when they surrounded the cars of state BJP president and MP Nalini Kumar Kateel, state minister Sunil Kumar Karkala and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, when they arrived to pay their last respects to Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, who was killed on Tuesday at Bellare.
The right-wing activists’ move reflected their anger over Nettaru’s murder and the “delay” by the BJP leaders in visiting the family of the 32-year-old party worker, who came through the local Sangh Parivar ranks. It also indicated their growing disillusionment with the saffron party over a perception that its leadership has allegedly been “self-serving” and working against the interests of Hindutva unlike the cadre. (Read more)
The mother of murdered BJP worker Praveen Nettaru called for strict punishment for those who killed her son and told ANI that they must be hanged.
"I'm not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. He was our only son& planned to build a home for us. Now, who'll build it?" she told the news agency.
A day after the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, 32, Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya Wednesday demanded an ‘encounter’ of the culprits. Renukacharya also threatened to resign if the state government failed to take action in the matter. The MLA said protection of Hindu workers was more important to him than power.
In a series of tweets, he said: “Whenever a Hindu activist dies, we condole and demand strict action against the culprits. There is no use for just ‘Om Shanthi’ posts. If we have to keep the trust of people, the miscreants should be encountered on the streets.” (Read more)
As the Karnataka government continues to receive criticism from within the party over the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced his decision to cancel ‘Janotsava’, the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government.
The decision to cancel the celebrations, which was supposed to be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, was announced by the chief minister in the early hours of Thursday.
Bommai informed media persons about the decision during an emergency press meet called at 12.15 am on Thursday. (Read more)
