Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai cancels his govt’s anniversary programmes over BJP youth leader’s murder

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cancelled events organised to mark his government’s one year in office on Thursday. The move comes amidst anger from within the Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar. He was reportedly hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people on Tuesday night.

Following the killing, tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported. The BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters had turned their angst against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers.

Meanwhile, the State government informed the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday that as per its directions a committee of senior State officials has met and discussed ways and means to bring children left out of educational and the anganwadi systems into schools and shelters. While details of the proceedings of the meeting have been submitted to the court, two weeks have been sought to file a report on it.