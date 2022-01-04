Bangalore News Live: Karnataka continues to report surge in Covid-19 cases

A medical staff of M S Ramaiah hospital wearing PPE and gloves holds a placard as he poses for photographs on New Year's eve amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Bangalore Live News: Karnataka inoculated 59 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries on the first day of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group.

The Bengaluru Urban district, which had a target of vaccinating 32,800 beneficiaries, jabbed 8,784 persons. Neighbouring districts like Ramanagara and Mandya inoculated 60 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries. Dakshina Kannada vaccinated 97 per cent, Kodagu (100 per cent), Udupi and Uttara Kannada (103 per cent), Haveri (273 per cent), Dharwad (225 per cent) and Belagavi (220 per cent).

Witnessing a further surge in daily Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30,10,847 and the death toll to 38,351. Of the new cases, 1,041 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 134 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases is now at 11,345.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and state’s lone Congress Lok Sabha member representing Bangalore Rural D K Suresh, almost came to blows in full public view at an event in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Monday.