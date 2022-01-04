Bangalore News Live: Karnataka continues to report surge in Covid-19 cases

Bangalore Live News: Karnataka inoculated 59 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries on the first day of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group.
The Bengaluru Urban district, which had a target of vaccinating 32,800 beneficiaries, jabbed 8,784 persons. Neighbouring districts like Ramanagara and Mandya inoculated 60 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries. Dakshina Kannada vaccinated 97 per cent, Kodagu (100 per cent), Udupi and Uttara Kannada (103 per cent), Haveri (273 per cent), Dharwad (225 per cent) and Belagavi (220 per cent).
Witnessing a further surge in daily Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30,10,847 and the death toll to 38,351. Of the new cases, 1,041 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 134 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases is now at 11,345.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and state’s lone Congress Lok Sabha member representing Bangalore Rural D K Suresh, almost came to blows in full public view at an event in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Monday.
At a time when the BJP government in Karnataka is pushing to bring in a law that frees temples from state control, official state data showed that temples received the highest allocation of funds under the BJP than any other party that was in power in the last five years.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced at a recent meeting of the BJP state executive committee that he plans to bring in a law to ensure that temples are “managed independently'' and are not subjected to financial controls under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act of 199.
“Hindu temples are subjected to various controls and rules. Permission are needed from officials to utilize temple funds. We will free temples from laws and conditions. We will ensure that they are managed independently,” Bommai said on December 29. (Read more)
The state has registered a steady surge in fresh infections for the sixth consecutive day, since last Wednesday, when the daily caseload was 566. (Read more)
Faced with fresh Covid-19 threats, the Karnataka government is considering more containment measures to control the spread of the virus and the state cabinet is likely decide in this regard, later this week after consulting experts.
The government has already imposed containment measures like "night curfew" from 10 pm to 5 am, since December 28 till January 7 morning, to control the spread.
"We are monitoring both Covid and Omicron situation, it is spreading at a very fast pace in the country, in the state and in neighbouring states, so we need to have a discussion with experts. In this regard I will have a discussion with experts tomorrow evening," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. (PTI)
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the liquor and beer sales in Karnataka saw an increase in the period between April and December 2021-22, compared with the corresponding period in 2020-21.
The Karnataka Excise Department achieved a 15 per cent increase in revenue collection of Rs 19,306.44 crore in revenue between April and December last year, compared to Rs 16,786.78 crore in 2020-21.
According to excise department data, the retailers sold 41.72 million carton boxes of liquor in the previous April-December period, while they sold 15.6 million carton boxes of beer in the same period last year. The numbers increased by 2.8 million boxes this year. (Read more)
