Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM rules out relaxation in Covid restrictions at places with less positivity rate

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Citing spike in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ruled out easing restrictions at places with less positivity rate. He instead stressed the need to take extra precautions.
Meanwhile, Bommai on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms. The Chief Minister also said he is doing “fine” and is under home quarantine. He had attended several official engagements today including last rites of noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil, launch of precaution dose Covid-19 vaccination, meeting on administrative reforms, and meeting with a delegation of former Vice Chancellors, among others.
Karnataka on Monday recorded a slight dip in fresh Covid-19 cases at 11,698 and 4 deaths, taking the tally to 30,63,656 and the death toll to 38,374. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since December last week and had reported 12,000 daily cases on Sunday. Of the new cases on Monday, 9,221 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 829 people being discharged and two deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 60,148.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Bommai tweeted. (Read more)
"No...what I had said is that depending on the Covid spread we will take a decision. Now you are seeing, yesterday there were 12,000 cases in the state, nearly 9,000 were only in Bengaluru. Positivity rate in the state is at 6.8 per cent, in Bengaluru it is 10 per cent, in the whole country we are in third place," Bommai said in response to a question on plans to relax Covid restrictions in some districts by Sankranti. (PTI)
Accusing the the BJP government in Karnataka of giving false Covid-19 positive reports, aimed at creating trouble for his party's ongoing padayatra (march), by citing rise in cases, Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar on Monday demanded a judicial probe into it.
He also alleged there is a conspiracy to somehow declare him Covid positive to scuttle the march.
The Congress had commenced its 10-day padayatra on Sunday demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, despite the Covid-19 restrictions. (PTI)
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said 146 more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in the state. This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to 476.
"146 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Bengaluru today, taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479," Sudhakar said in a tweet. The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2. (PTI)
