Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM rules out relaxation in Covid restrictions at places with less positivity rate

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Citing spike in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ruled out easing restrictions at places with less positivity rate. He instead stressed the need to take extra precautions.

Meanwhile, Bommai on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms. The Chief Minister also said he is doing “fine” and is under home quarantine. He had attended several official engagements today including last rites of noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil, launch of precaution dose Covid-19 vaccination, meeting on administrative reforms, and meeting with a delegation of former Vice Chancellors, among others.

Karnataka on Monday recorded a slight dip in fresh Covid-19 cases at 11,698 and 4 deaths, taking the tally to 30,63,656 and the death toll to 38,374. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since December last week and had reported 12,000 daily cases on Sunday. Of the new cases on Monday, 9,221 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 829 people being discharged and two deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 60,148.