Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: President Kovind on 3-day tour of Karnataka from today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka from Oct 6 to 8, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday. On Oct 7, the President will inaugurate the newly built teaching hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Chamarajanagar, it said. He will visit Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham and Shankara Advaita Research Centre in Sringeri on Friday, the statement said.
Meanwhile, on Covid-front, Karnataka reported 523 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,78,808 and toll to 37,845. The data was shared by the State Health department late on Tuesday. Out of 523 new cases reported on Tuesday, 201 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 238 discharges and 4 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is at 11,926.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched "CM Dashboard", that is said to be in line with the Prime Minister's Office, which facilitates him to review progress of various Departments on a digital platform.
This dashboard will provide up to date information about various projects to the Chief Minister, his office said in a release. He reviewed Revenue, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Energy, Education, Housing, Rural Development and other departments, today, on the very first day. (PTI)
The Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday decided to form a sub-committee regarding a court order on religious practices at Datta Peeta in Chikkamagaluru district.
"Following the court order on the Datta Peeta, on how to proceed with it- whether to constitute a committee to work out modalities, whether to go before the court or to file an affidavit- to discuss this it was decided to form a cabinet sub-committee under the Chairmanship of the Law Minister," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.
Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said, the committee will discuss the pros and cons following the court order and how to proceed with it. (PTI)
Industry body Ficci on Tuesday urged the Karnataka government to take a relook at the legislation which banned all formats of online games involving monetary stakes, stating that a prohibition on games of skill is unconstitutional and would lead to massive loss of revenue.
The Karnataka legislative assembly last month passed the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 1963. The bill sought to prohibit gambling in the state, including online gambling, with maximum imprisonment of three years and penalty up to Rs 1 lakh.
"We believe that a prohibition on games of skill apart from being unconstitutional will also lead to massive loss of revenue and jobs and opportunities for users to develop their skills," the chamber said in a statement. (PTI)
Covid-19 recoveries (575) recorded in Karnataka outnumbered new cases (523) in Karnataka Tuesday as the testing dropped to 87,303 across the state. At least 1.2 lakh samples were tested daily (barring Sundays) during the last fortnight, as per statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Meanwhile, 13 new deaths were also reported with the case fatality rate noted to be at 2.67 per cent. The test positivity rate, however, remained low at 0.59 per cent. (Read more)
Six persons of a village died since September 23 in the newly-created Vijayanagar district of Karnataka after they consumed contaminated water, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to order a probe. Meanwhile, more than 100 persons have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment.
The deaths were reported in Makarabbi village of Hoovinahadagali taluk in the district which houses a population of 2,000. According to sources, it all started from September 23 when two persons died of diarrhoea while another person died on October 1. (Read more)
The NIA has filed a chargesheet in a Bengaluru court against six Tamil Nadu residents who were allegedly involved in trafficking and illegally confining Sri Lankan nationals.
The six accused persons—identified as Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, SathamUshen, Abdul Muheetu and Socrates—have been booked under sections 343, 344, 370(3) and 120B of the IPC. They have been accused of duping Sri Lankan nationals on the pretext of taking them to Canada for employment and then confining them at different places in India. (Read more)
