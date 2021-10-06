Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: President Kovind on 3-day tour of Karnataka from today

Karnataka cabinet decides to form sub-committee on Datta Peeta issue

The Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday decided to form a sub-committee regarding a court order on religious practices at Datta Peeta in Chikkamagaluru district.

"Following the court order on the Datta Peeta, on how to proceed with it- whether to constitute a committee to work out modalities, whether to go before the court or to file an affidavit- to discuss this it was decided to form a cabinet sub-committee under the Chairmanship of the Law Minister," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said, the committee will discuss the pros and cons following the court order and how to proceed with it. (PTI)