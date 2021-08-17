Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: District-level Technical Expert Committees to be formed ahead of third Covid-19 wave

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka government on Monday issued a notification for formation of District Level COVID-19 Technical Expert Committees (TEC) for providing technical guidance to the district administrations. Signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Jawaid Akhtar, TEC has been constituted based on the recommendation of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) from the experiences of two waves of COVID-19 pandemic and as the third wave is anticipated by the experts in October-November 2021.
The TEC shall pursue the guidelines issued by Government of India and Karnataka, ICMR, AllMS, New Delhi, WHO and other organisations on a regular basis, and will regularly interact with the State TAC and function under its overall guidance. The TEC shall review the data at the district level and compare it with other districts, state, and national level on a continual basis, and shall help the district administration by using the information obtained locally and facilitate public health actions and containment measures.
The TEC shall guide the district administration to make decisions that are in consonance with guidelines of the state and the country, it added. The TEC shall consist of Senior Specialists in Public Health/ Comm. Medicine, District Surveillance Officer (DSO), Senior Pulmonologist ,Senior Physician/ intensivist, Senior Pediatrician, Senior Obstetrician, Senior Microbiologist, Surveillance Medical Officer-WHO, and Senior Ayush Physician. The Committee will have a District Health and Family Welfare Officer and District Surgeon as special invitees.
According to the notification, the Committee shall meet on a regular basis, at least fortnightly, and based on the need may meet more frequently, and a copy of the proceedings shall be sent to Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru through Deputy Commissioner. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) constituted at the State level will lay down the activities to be taken up and will handhold the District TECs in their functioning. (PTI)
With the Department of Health and Family Welfare linking 28 more deaths to Covid-19, the cumulative toll was up at 37,007 as on Monday. While five of the new deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada, other districts that reported most such deaths were Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (4 each), Hassan, Kodagu (3 each), Chitradurga, Kolar, and Uttara Kannada (2 each).
While the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was noted to be at 2.62 per cent, the test positivity (TPR) rate for the day was recorded at 0.93 per cent. Meanwhile, 1,065 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across the state as the total tally rose to 29,30,529. The total number of active cases in the state is 22,048.
The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare has directed officials to intensify contact tracing in seven border districts, namely Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamangaluru, and Chamarajanagar. These districts have been reporting a test positivity rate at a scale of 3 to 4 per cent.
As per the order, officials will now have to trace a minimum of 20 contacts for every positive case detected compulsorily. Furter, vaccination of those vulnerable to the infection should also be enhanced, th circular added.
Karnataka BJP Vice-President and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra on Monday said that the party leadership would decide on his future role, as he rejected reports about him making efforts to become either a minister or the state unit chief.
“In the past, Yediyurappa when he struggled for the party by organising marches and rallies, he never did that with an idea to come to power, to become a Minister or a Chief Minister. In the same way Raganna (brother and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra) and I….I’m working within the party framework as the vice- president,” Vijayendra said in response to a question.
Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, he said he was not working with a desire for any position in mind, as he believes that people will recognise one’s hard work.
With the Karnataka government preparing to resume offline classes for students in grades 9 to 12 in the state from August 23, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has clarified that students should be divided in batches of 15 or 20 to avoid crowds and to minimise contact with each other.
The SOP mentions that a maximum of two students can be seated on a bench, with each bench placed at a sufficient distance from the other. Classes will be held in the morning for half a day in all types of schools, only at districts where the positivity rate is less than 2 per cent.
Further, a teacher will be appointed as nodal officer in each school to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed.
Karnataka reported 1,065 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,30,529 and the toll to 37,007. The day also saw 1,486 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,71,448.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for 270 cases out of the total number and saw 378 discharges and four deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 22,048. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.93 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.62 per cent.
Out of the 28 deaths, five are from Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru (4 each), Hassana and Kodagu (3 each), Chitradurga, Kolar and Uttara Kannada (2 each), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 284, Bengaluru Urban 270, Udupi 107, Mysuru 63, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,33,172, followed by Mysuru 1,74,679 and Tumakuru 1,18,659. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,09,176, followed by Mysuru 1,71,209 and Tumakuru 1,16,844.
Cumulatively a total of 4,10,25,095 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,13,580 were done on Monday alone. (PTI)
