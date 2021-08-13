Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai pulls up Dakshina Kannada admin over poor Covid management as district emerges a hotspot

Karnataka CM reprimands DK district officials for 'poor' Covid management

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday reprimanded Dakshina Kannada district officials for allegedly not addressing the issue of shortage of masks and gloves for health workers in the line of duty to contain COVID-19. "How are you running the administration when you say there are no masks and gloves?" Bommai asked the deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V during a review meeting of COVID situation in the district.

The coastal Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala has emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot with rising infections and fatalities.

When Rajendra tried to explain, the Chief Minister took him to task saying when he has SDRF and other funds with him, why the essential kits in the fight against COVID-19 were not purchased. He even told him that other procedures to procure the material could follow later.

"How can the health workers work? Issue an order now. Purchase it locally. We have given you so much powers and funds under the SDRF," Bommai told the deputy commissioner. Turning to the District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar M, the Chief Minister said, "Can't you say in advance? Why didn't you bring to the notice of the DC?."

The Chief Minister sought to know why the demand was not raised when there was shortage of N-95 mask. Bommai is touring districts with high prevalence of COVID-19. He is specially emphasising on special drive at the border regions of Maharashtra and Kerala, and on health check-up drive in schools and Anganwadis to prevent the spread of the pandemic among children. (PTI)