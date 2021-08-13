scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai pulls up Dakshina Kannada admin over poor Covid management as district emerges a hotspot

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: The coastal Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala has emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot with rising infections and fatalities.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 13, 2021 8:52:47 am
Basavaraj Bommai, P Ravikumar, Vidhana SoudhaKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar accompanies him. Express Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday reprimanded Dakshina Kannada district officials for allegedly not addressing the issue of shortage of masks and gloves for health workers in the line of duty to contain COVID-19. "How are you running the administration when you say there are no masks and gloves?" Bommai asked the deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V during a review meeting of COVID situation in the district.

The coastal Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala has emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot with rising infections and fatalities.

When Rajendra tried to explain, the Chief Minister took him to task saying when he has SDRF and other funds with him, why the essential kits in the fight against COVID-19 were not purchased. He even told him that other procedures to procure the material could follow later. “How can the health workers work? Issue an order now. Purchase it locally. We have given you so much powers and funds under the SDRF,” Bommai told the deputy commissioner. Turning to the District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar M, the Chief Minister said, “Can’t you say in advance? Why didn’t you bring to the notice of the DC?.”

The Chief Minister sought to know why the demand was not raised when there was shortage of N-95 mask. Bommai is touring districts with high prevalence of COVID-19. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:52 (IST)13 Aug 2021
Curbs on entry to Chamundeshwari temple during festival days

The Mysuru administration has imposed restrictions again on the entry of devotees to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

The temple will be closed to devotees on Fridays (August 13 and 20), said Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham in an order.

The order of restrictions was issued due to the rush during Naga Panchami which is celebrated on August 13 and Varamahalakshmi festival on August 20, DC said.

08:37 (IST)13 Aug 2021
Karnataka adds 8 new courses in emerging areas in Polytechnic Diploma studies

Karnataka government on Thursday began the admission process for the Polytechnic Diploma in the state with eight newly added courses in emerging areas, and a new "C20" revamped curriculum of the courses that existed earlier.

Minister for Higher Education, C N Ashwath Narayan said these steps are taken with a focus on increasing the employability of students and to align the courses with NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) and global standards to suit the current developments and demands.

The eight new Diploma programmes offered by Department of Technical Education (DTE) in emerging areas are Alternative Energy Technologies, Cyber security, Food Processing & Preservation, Travel & Tourism (including logistics management), Cloud Computing & Big Data, Automation & Robotics, Direction, Screenplay writing and TV production, Cyber physical systems & Security.

They are being introduced in the colleges at Gauribidanur, Shiralakoppa, Kudligi, Rabakavi, Banahatti, Aurad, SJ Polytechnic of Bengaluru, Chennagiri, Koppa, Honnali and Kapu (Udupi), the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Besides the newly added courses, 33 courses exist in the Polytechnic Diploma.

08:36 (IST)13 Aug 2021
Karnataka sex CD case: HC extends bar on SIT final report

The Karnataka High Court has extended till September an order issued on July 27 restraining a special investigation team (SIT) of Bengaluru police from filing final reports on its investigation into allegations of rape made against BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi by a woman, and a parallel probe into extortion allegations made by the MLA against the woman.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court had said while issuing the July 27 order: “though the investigation of Crime Nos 21 and 30 of 2021 will continue, the final report shall not be filed without the leave of the court”.

The woman complainant who is at the centre of the controversy over a CD purportedly featuring Jarkiholi that was broadcast on TV channels on March 2 – forcing the minister’s resignation the next day – has questioned the appointment of an SIT to probe the cases and has sought the quashing of investigations in the HC.

08:22 (IST)13 Aug 2021
Karnataka CM reprimands DK district officials for 'poor' Covid management

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday reprimanded Dakshina Kannada district officials for allegedly not addressing the issue of shortage of masks and gloves for health workers in the line of duty to contain COVID-19. "How are you running the administration when you say there are no masks and gloves?"  Bommai asked the deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V during a review meeting of COVID situation in the district.

The coastal Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala has emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot with rising infections and fatalities.

When Rajendra tried to explain, the Chief Minister took him to task saying when he has SDRF and other funds with him, why the essential kits in the fight against COVID-19 were not purchased. He even told him that other procedures to procure the material could follow later.

"How can the health workers work? Issue an order now. Purchase it locally. We have given you so much powers and funds under the SDRF," Bommai told the deputy commissioner. Turning to the District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar M, the Chief Minister said, "Can't you say in advance? Why didn't you bring to the notice of the DC?."

The Chief Minister sought to know why the demand was not raised when there was shortage of N-95 mask. Bommai is touring districts with high prevalence of COVID-19. He is specially emphasising on special drive at the border regions of Maharashtra and Kerala, and on health check-up drive in schools and Anganwadis to prevent the spread of the pandemic among children. (PTI)

08:18 (IST)13 Aug 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

M P Kumaraswamy, a BJP MLA representing Mudigere Assembly constituency, sat on a one-man protest outside Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha on Thursday demanding the Basavaraj Bommai-led government to release relief funds towards his constituency which was affected by floods last month. The MLA demanded that his constituency in Chikkamagaluru district should be considered for relief funds as per the norms of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru News August 12 Highlights

