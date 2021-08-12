Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Civic body polls for Belagavi, Hubbali-Dharwad and Kalaburagi to be held on September 3

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka State Election Commission on Wednesday said polls for the city corporations of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, along with bypolls to a few other urban local bodies, will be held on September 3. Counting of votes will take place on September 6 and the model code of conduct will come into effect from August 16, it said.
Elections will be held for a total of 252 wards across seven urban local bodies. They include city corporations of Belagavi (58 wards), Hubballi-Dharwad (82), Kalaburagi (55), along with the Doddaballapur City Municipal Council (31), Tarikere Town Municipal Council (23), Bidar City Municipal Council (2) and Bhadravathi City Municipal Council (1).
While the last date for candidates to file their nominations is August 23, the last date to withdraw papers is August 26.
According to the commission, there are a total of 14.01 lakh eligible voters, with the highest being in Hubballi-Dharwad – 8.11 lakh. Elections are being held as the term of some of these local bodies has ended and due to orders of the High Court, the Commission has said. (PTI)
After Athletics Federation of India (AFI) chief Adille Sumariwalla said he had never heard of Kashinath Naik, who has been awarded Rs 10 lakh by the Karnataka government for coaching Neeraj Chpra, Naik Wednesday hit back, reiterating that the Tokyo javelin gold medallist was his student.
Sumariwalla, speaking to a Kannada newspaper recently, had said, “Neeraj was trained by foreign coaches for the last six years and one should not take away credit. I have never heard the name of Kashinath Naik.”
Speaking to The Indian Express, Naik, an army personnel and a former coach in AFI, said, “I am surprised at Sumariwalla’s statement. I have coached Neeraj Chopra between 2015 and 2017. I had gone to Poland as an assistant coach to Neeraj Chopra. Gary Calvert was the head coach.”
A Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT) has been formed in Bengaluru to check any “untoward incident”, Karnataka police has announced.
According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the SWAT team has been carved out of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit. It comprises eight Reserve Sub Inspector (RSI) and 60 staff members,
"The SWAT team will respond to emergency situations, special duties, terrorist and Naxal activities, anti-social activities, protection of state and natural resources, and ensure security. "They will also be deputed for security at international programmes," Patil added.
As many as two cars parked in the premises of Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy were set on fire by unknown miscreants late night on Wednesday.
According to Bengaluru city police, the incident is said to have taken place at around 1 am. "Both cars that were set on fire were parked within the walls of the MLA's house. An investigation is on and we will check CCTV footages and other evidences collected from the area to nab the culprits soon," a senior police official who visited the spot said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has come up against his first crisis since taking over the top job, with a controversial minister in his new cabinet threatening to quit over the portfolio allocated to him.
Anand Singh, who was made the Minister for Environment, Ecology and Tourism, is a wealthy mining businessman-turned-politician who has been accused of illegal mining and forest crimes.
And it is the Forest portfolio — which was given to him for a brief period during the tenure of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa — that the Vijayanagara MLA is said to have his eyes on.
