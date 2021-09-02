Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit state today

Delhi confidential: Right Moves

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has become a talking point in BJP circles for taking certain measures that have earned him praise from the central leaders. In fact, party leaders in the state have now been advised to emulate him.

One of the measures Bommai took was asking party workers and visitors not to give him garlands or bouquets – instead they can bring books. Soon after, some of his Cabinet ministers gave similar instructions and implemented them overnight.

The Chief Minister has also police not to give him guard of honour during his visits to the districts unless it is a big event. Another instruction to them was to stop the practice of zero-traffic for the Chief Minister’s convoy unless it is an emergency.

At official meetings, Bommai has apparently asked senior bureaucrats to do the straight talk without beating around the bush, which party leaders said Home Minister Amit Shah used to do.

