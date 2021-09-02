Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit state today

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Karnataka on Thursday to attend a string of events in Davangere and Hubballi. After arriving at the Hubballi Airport in the afternoon, he will proceed by helicopter to the district headquarters town of Davangere along with Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, official sources said.
In Davangere, he will inaugurate ‘Gandhi Bhavan’ and visit Kondajji Basappa Memorial and offer his tributes. Later, he will inaugurate a police public school at Kondajji in Davangere district’s Harihar taluk, and central library of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Davangere.
Thereafter, he will return to Hubballi to attend the wedding reception of Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi’s eldest daughter Arpita with K S Hrushikesh. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has become a talking point in BJP circles for taking certain measures that have earned him praise from the central leaders. In fact, party leaders in the state have now been advised to emulate him.
One of the measures Bommai took was asking party workers and visitors not to give him garlands or bouquets – instead they can bring books. Soon after, some of his Cabinet ministers gave similar instructions and implemented them overnight.
The Chief Minister has also police not to give him guard of honour during his visits to the districts unless it is a big event. Another instruction to them was to stop the practice of zero-traffic for the Chief Minister’s convoy unless it is an emergency.
At official meetings, Bommai has apparently asked senior bureaucrats to do the straight talk without beating around the bush, which party leaders said Home Minister Amit Shah used to do.
Read more
The Chamarajanagar district administration in Karnataka has withdrawn a controversial Covid-19 vaccination initiative — “no vaccination, no ration”; “no vaccination, no pension” — that was to start Wednesday after criticism from the Congress.
On Tuesday, the deputy commissioner of Chamarajanagar district, M R Ravi, had announced the launch of the initiative in a bid to fight vaccine hesitancy. After the move was criticised by the Congress, Ravi issued a clarification Wednesday saying that “there is no official order issued by our district administration regarding the ‘no vaccination, no ration; no vaccination, no pension’ initiative and there will not be any kind of this programme in the district”.
Read more
M Kurma Rao on Wednesday took charge as deputy commissioner of Udupi district of Karnataka. Rao replaces G Jagadeesha, who has been appointed as joint secretary to Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai.
After taking charge, Rao visited schools which have been reopened and interacted with students. Later, he told reporters that he cherishes the opportunity to welcome high school and pre-university students on the first day of him assuming charge and listen to their experiences.
Adequate arrangements have been made in the schools to conduct classes adhering to Covid-19 protocols, he said. On the demand for lifting of the weekend curfew in Udupi district, he said the matter would be discussed with all concerned. (PTI)
The Karnataka government has recently issued orders making a week-long institutional quarantine mandatory for all students and employees entering the state from neighbouring Kerala, which continues to record an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases.
However, there was confusion that persisted after the guidelines were published.
The Karnataka government had decided to impose institutional quarantine on those returning from Kerala based on recommendations made by the Covid-19 technical advisory committee. As per the guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar, the quarantine rule is applicable to all travellers entering the state from Kerala.
“It has been observed that students and employees entering Karnataka from Kerala are testing Covid-19 positive during repeat tests despite carrying negative RT-PCR reports with them. The number of such cases is considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi,” the order said.
Read more
As pressure mounts on the Karnataka government to not impose restrictions on public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, enforcement agencies like the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the police are yet to issue guidelines for the festivities this year.
Various Right-wing organisations have requested the officials to not restrict Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. The Karnataka government is scheduled to hold a meeting on September 5 with technical experts and health officials to discuss requests for a normal Ganesh Chaturthi amid rising Covid-19 in neighbouring states like Kerala.
“No guidelines have been prepared as yet but we do not expect a normal Ganesh Chaturthi. Restricted festivities may be allowed like last year,” said a senior police officer in Bengaluru.
Read more
Nearly 10 years after over 1000 acres of revenue land around the Bannerghatta National Park, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, was identified as being crucial to an elephant corridor, and allotted to the Karnataka forest department, local disputes over ownership of cultivated land in the region have prevented the restoration of the corridor.
A land survey ordered in May by revenue authorities is now expected to resolve the land conflicts in the deemed forest region -which has been witness to many man-animal conflicts.
Acting on a 2011 Lok Adalat order to transfer 1,129 acres of government land at Shivanahalli village in Anekal taluk to the forest department, for the development of an elephant corridor, the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner, J Manjunath, ordered a survey of the land in May this year. It has however now come to the light that though the survey is underway land encroachers have started farming in the same area.
Read more
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Karnataka on Thursday to attend a string of events in Davangere and Hubballi.
After arriving at the Hubballi Airport in the afternoon, he will proceed by helicopter to the district headquarters town of Davangere along with Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, official sources said.
In Davangere, he will inaugurate 'Gandhi Bhavan' and visit Kondajji Basappa Memorial and offer his tributes. Later, he will inaugurate a police public school at Kondajji in Davangere district's Harihar taluk, and central library of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Davangere.
Thereafter, he will return to Hubballi, where he will attend the wedding reception of Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi's eldest daughter Arpita with K S Hrushikesh. (PTI)
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.