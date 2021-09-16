Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Govt open for discussions on NEP, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Amid opposition to implementation of the new National Education Policy in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the government is open for discussion on it, and there is no need for anyone to worry.

“Government is open to discuss the NEP. There is good intention behind NEP, it is aimed at providing education that is in accordance with today’s needs for the good future of our youths. There are several revolutionary changes in it, we will make students understand about it,” Bommai said in response to a question about lathi-charge on students protesting against NEP.

Also Read | Efforts underway to resume literacy classes for adult population: Karnataka Education Minister

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, there have been several discussions about NEP, even at the University level. “Regarding primary and secondary education, we will have a committee regarding how to implement it (NEP) there. We have not yet taken any decision on it. We are ready to discuss all this. There is no need for anyone to worry,” he added.

Police on Tuesday had resorted to ‘mild’ lathi charge on students, protesting against the NEP, who had gathered in Bengaluru, under the banner of Campus Front of India, as they tried to march towards Vidhana Soudha, where the legislature session is on, and caused inconvenience to the public. (PTI)