Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Govt open for discussions on NEP, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Amid opposition to implementation of the new National Education Policy in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the government is open for discussion on it, and there is no need for anyone to worry.
“Government is open to discuss the NEP. There is good intention behind NEP, it is aimed at providing education that is in accordance with today’s needs for the good future of our youths. There are several revolutionary changes in it, we will make students understand about it,” Bommai said in response to a question about lathi-charge on students protesting against NEP.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, there have been several discussions about NEP, even at the University level. “Regarding primary and secondary education, we will have a committee regarding how to implement it (NEP) there. We have not yet taken any decision on it. We are ready to discuss all this. There is no need for anyone to worry,” he added.
Police on Tuesday had resorted to ‘mild’ lathi charge on students, protesting against the NEP, who had gathered in Bengaluru, under the banner of Campus Front of India, as they tried to march towards Vidhana Soudha, where the legislature session is on, and caused inconvenience to the public. (PTI)
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to compulsorily test all students having Covid-19 symptoms for more than two days.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta Wednesday instructed officials to identify nodal authorities at all schools in the city to ensure such checks are done mandatorily.
“All schools in the city must identify nodal officers and they should work in coordination with the health officer working at the primary health centre that falls in the same area as the school. Students with symptoms persisting for more than two days, must be asked not to attend the school,” Gupta said after a meeting with the paediatric and technical expert committees.
Leaders from across the political spectrum, former corporators and residents have demanded that polls to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) be held at the earliest.
The demand emerged during a discussion, ‘Where is my Corporator’, conducted by an NGO, Janaagraha, on Wednesday.
The five-year term of the BBMP council ended in September 2020. The civic polls have reportedly been postponed owing to the state government’s plan to carry out a delimitation exercise. The BBMP, at present, has 198 wards.
The 27-year-old murdered at the Bengaluru football stadium on September 12 — Aravind, alias Lee — is the second person named in a high-profile 2017 case of attempt to kidnap to be murdered as part of gang rivalry in Bengaluru, according to police.
On February 27, 2019, Prashanth Kumar, 30, who, along with Aravind and 10 others, was named in a 2018 police chargesheet for an attempt to kidnap N S Vinay, personal assistant to current state minister K S Eshwarappa, was killed in a gang attack in east Bengaluru.
Both Aravind and Prashanth were part of a gang hired in May 2017 allegedly by N R Santhosh, then personal assistant to former CM B S Yediyurappa, to kidnap Vinay, police sources said.
