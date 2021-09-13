Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka legislature session from today

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The first session of the Karnataka legislature, after the change of guard in the state, will begin in Bengaluru from Monday, as opposition parties are all set to corner the government on host of issues including price rise, law and order situation, handling of COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of National Education Policy, among others.
The ten-day monsoon session is the first for Basavaraj Bommai, as the Chief Minister and his new cabinet, which took charge following the exit of state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa in July-end. The legislature session will be held from September 13 to 24.
This monsoon session is being held by following COVID-19 guidelines. The previous session was the budget session, which ended on March 24.
The Congress, which recently held its legislature party meeting, under its leader Siddaramaiah to discuss the party’s strategy during the session, has said it will raise the issue of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial position of the state, among others. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said that the state was taking a “scientific approach” towards strengthening the health infrastructure across hospitals at different levels.
“Health infrastructure is now being strengthened at local and taluka levels. With primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and community healthcare centres (CHCs) undergoing upgrades, we have decided to expand the fleet of ambulances ready to extend their reach as well,” Bommai said in Bengaluru.
The CM was flagging off 120 advanced life support (ALS) ambulances under the Arogya Kavacha scheme. The scheme, introduced by the previous CM B S Yediyurappa, will be given a further facelift, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar will arrive at the Vidhana Soudha in bullock carts on Monday, to attend the monsoon session of the state legislature, in protest against the price rise.
The 10-day long session will be held from September 13 to 24, at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru.
As part of the protest, organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee against price rise and "anti people" policies of the state and central governments, Siddaramaiah will leave for the Vidhana Soudha in a bullock cart at 9 am on Monday, his office said in a statement. Shivakumar too will leave for the Vidhana Soudha in a bullock cart from his residence, a statement from KPCC said.
The Congress, which recently held its legislature party meeting, chaired by its leader Siddaramaiah, to discuss the party's strategy during the session, has said it will raise the issues of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial position of the state, among others. (PTI)
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there will be a green budget which will focus on protecting the ecology of the state.
Speaking on the occasion of national forest martyrs’ day, he said that there are a lot of forest officials who have sacrificed their lives to protect the ecology and to increase the forest cover. He added that Karnataka’s forest cover, about 30 years ago, was about 30-40 per cent which amounts to 43 lakh hectares, but now has reduced to 21.5 per cent.
A 20-year-old engineering student who tricked merchants into believing that they received money from him via UPI was caught by Bengaluru City police.
The accused, Prashanth, a native of Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district, used the messaging feature available in most UPI apps to make fake payments.
According to West division Cybercrime Economic Narcotics (CEN) police, the accused would frequent shops, ask for the merchant’s mobile number and send a message mentioning the bill amount along with the text “received”.
A man in Mysuru whose street-side library was burnt down five months ago under mysterious circumstances has received thousands of books from across the world to restart his venture, but his wait for a formal site or building for the library continues despite promises by officials.
“I have received books from as far as 12,000 km away but I am unable to get a library built by civic agencies less than 8 km from my home,” says Syed Isaaq, whose collection of books was burnt down on April 8 this year.
The 63-year-old, who has so far received more than 8,000 books from places far and wide including the USA, Canada, England, Dubai, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, now hopes to set up the new library soon and see people from all walks of life using it.
At least eight persons were killed and six more seriously injured in a head on collision between a jeep and a truck near Marinayakanahalli in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka on Sunday.
According to the police, the jeep was ferrying 14 passengers including two children to Bengaluru, when the incident took place. All the victims were from rural parts of Chikkaballapur district.
The jeep was tossed in the air with the impact of the collision; it was completely damaged.
The body of a woman was found floating in the Nethravati river near the fishing port in Mangaluru on Sunday morning, police sources said.
The deceased is believed to be between 30 and 35 years of age. The woman was wearing trousers and a T-shirt, had long hair and wore black bangles on one hand and a red-colour thread on the other.
The body was found by fishermen returning to the shore in their boat who informed Ullal Uliya residents. Two fishermen, who were on country boats, brought the body to the shore at Hoige bazar.
Mangaluru South police personnel visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. Further investigation is on, the sources said. (PTI)
A Hyderabad-bound flight from Bengaluru Sunday returned to the runway minutes before take off following a technical problem.
Air India flight 9I 517 was scheduled to departure from Bengaluru on Sunday at 6.45 pm and reach its destination Hyderabad at 8.15 pm.
But the flight returned to the parking bay just before taking off following a technical problem.
While Karnataka's legislature session is all set to start from Monday, Chief Minister Basaravaj Bommai will be heading to attend Gujarat new chief minister Bupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony that is scheduled today.
According to Karnataka CM's office, Bommai will be taking a special flight to Ahmedabad to attend Bupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony that is scheduled to be held after 2pm and will be returning by evening. After Bommai became Chief Minister, this will be the first session that will be held and he is likely to miss the first day of the session.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress held protests against BJP's policies which have increased costs of daily needs including petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar has urged the Union government to reduce the price of LPG gas cylinders by at least Rs 150. Prices of cylinders were raised by Rs 25 by key oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the latest revision.
The state Congress chief raised the demand through his video series ‘Ondu Prashne’ (one question), opposing the BJP’s “anti-people” policies. The BJP government has failed to address key issues bothering the common man, he said.
DK Shivakumar noted that the LPG price hike affected not only the poor but also the middle class, especially homemakers. “At present, an LPG cylinder costs around Rs 900 and the price has reached Rs 956 in Bidar district on Saturday. Refilling gas cylinders may skyrocket to Rs 1000 soon,” he said.
A 27-year-old rowdy-sheeter, who also managed a football team, was hacked to death at a stadium in Bengaluru Sunday evening.
Identifying the deceased as Aravind, sources in the police department said the incident took place around 4 pm when the assailants charged into the football ground and chased the youth before killing him in the referee room.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) MN Anuchet said Aravind managed a local football team and had arrived at the BBMP ground located opposite the KSFA football stadium to play a six-a-side tournament. Around 4 pm, four to five people surrounded him. Aravind ran to the stadium and locked himself inside the referee’s room. The accused then broke in and hacked him to death using weapons.
