Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka legislature session from today

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The first session of the Karnataka legislature, after the change of guard in the state, will begin in Bengaluru from Monday, as opposition parties are all set to corner the government on host of issues including price rise, law and order situation, handling of COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of National Education Policy, among others.

The ten-day monsoon session is the first for Basavaraj Bommai, as the Chief Minister and his new cabinet, which took charge following the exit of state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa in July-end. The legislature session will be held from September 13 to 24.

Also Read | Karnataka to have a green budget to protect ecology and forests: CM Bommai

This monsoon session is being held by following COVID-19 guidelines. The previous session was the budget session, which ended on March 24.

The Congress, which recently held its legislature party meeting, under its leader Siddaramaiah to discuss the party’s strategy during the session, has said it will raise the issue of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial position of the state, among others. (PTI)