Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Health Minister asks people to be through with vaccination amid XE variant fear; State comes up with State Heatwave Action Plan

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday appealed to people to complete their vaccination doses amid the outbreak of new XE variant of Covid-19 in some foreign countries. Sudhakar said in a statement that there was an increase in XE variant Covid-19 cases in eight different countries, including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, United Kingdom and Germany.
With summer setting in, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in association with the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), has come up with a State Heatwave Action Plan for 2022. The plan is in conformity with the revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority, which was issued in 2019, KSDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said.
Meanwhile, the BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, to prepare the ground for the state assembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the state, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as “children of one mother.”
With summer setting in, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in association with the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), has come up with a State Heatwave Action Plan for 2022.
The plan is in conformity with the revised heatwave preparedness guidelines prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority, which was issued in 2019, KSDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said. The plan has been updated on region-specific dos and don'ts and also sets out medium and long heatwave risk reduction measures based on the global best practices, he added. (PTI)
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has appealed to people to complete their vaccination doses amid the outbreak of new XE variant of Covid-19 in some foreign countries.
"Please ensure that all your vaccination doses are completed at the earliest," Sudhakar said after a meeting with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).
Sudhakar said in a statement that there was an increase in XE variant Covid-19 cases in eight different countries, including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, United Kingdom and Germany. (PTI)
An activist of the right-wing outfit Sriram Sena has given a call for 'Love Kesari' campaign in an apparent counter to 'Love Jihad.'
Brandishing a sword during the Sri Ramanavami celebrations, Raja Chandra appealed to every Hindu activist to use "Love Kesari so that no Love Jihad happens in future".
'Love Kesari' favours Hindu youth wooing Muslim girls, just as some Muslim youth allegedly carry out 'Love Jihad' by courting Hindu girls, marrying them and converting their faith. (PTI)
The government will not tolerate violence and no one will be allowed to take law into their hands in the name of issues connected with religion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.
Addressing reporters at Udupi, 56 km from here, he said the government is not against anyone propagating his or her ideology. "But no one should take law into their hands. The government will not tolerate violence."
He said a clear message had been sent across to everyone through the High Court verdict on the hijab issue. The order of the court will be followed, he said. (PTI)
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.