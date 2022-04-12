Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Health Minister asks people to be through with vaccination amid XE variant fear; State comes up with State Heatwave Action Plan

Fire service personnel ride the new motorbikes during induction of new vehicles in Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services Department, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, April 5, 2022. (PTI)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday appealed to people to complete their vaccination doses amid the outbreak of new XE variant of Covid-19 in some foreign countries. Sudhakar said in a statement that there was an increase in XE variant Covid-19 cases in eight different countries, including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, United Kingdom and Germany.

With summer setting in, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in association with the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), has come up with a State Heatwave Action Plan for 2022. The plan is in conformity with the revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority, which was issued in 2019, KSDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, to prepare the ground for the state assembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the state, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as “children of one mother.”