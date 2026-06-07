Karnataka rain: IMD red alert for Bengaluru for Tuesday, entire state for Wednesday

Parts of Kodagu district recorded the onset of the monsoon on Thursday. (Representational image)

Starting Tuesday, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are expected to receive very heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for the south interior Karnataka region for June 9 and for the entire Karnataka region for June 10.

Heavy rain is also expected to continue through the week as the southwest monsoon advances further into the country. An orange alert is in effect for the south and north interior Karnataka regions on Monday, while a red alert is issued for coastal Karnataka. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for the entire state for June 11.

The monsoon’s northern line has covered more than half the state. Parts of Kodagu district recorded the onset of the monsoon on Thursday.