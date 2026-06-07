Karnataka rain: IMD red alert for Bengaluru for Tuesday, entire state for Wednesday

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Starting Tuesday, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are expected to receive very heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for the south interior Karnataka region for June 9 and for the entire Karnataka region for June 10.
Heavy rain is also expected to continue through the week as the southwest monsoon advances further into the country. An orange alert is in effect for the south and north interior Karnataka regions on Monday, while a red alert is issued for coastal Karnataka. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for the entire state for June 11.
The monsoon’s northern line has covered more than half the state. Parts of Kodagu district recorded the onset of the monsoon on Thursday.
During the pre-monsoon season between March and May, Karnataka received normal rain, according to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. Overall rainfall received during the season was 125 mm, against a long-time average of 115 mm, 8 per cent in excess.
Rainfall in the south interior Karnataka region during the period was slightly below the average, receiving 128 mm against a normal of 138 mm. North interior Karnataka received 42 per cent excess rainfall, recording 112 mm against a normal of 72 mm during the pre-monsoon season.
In the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning, several parts of Karnataka received widespread to fairly widespread showers. Parts of coastal districts received around 80-110 mm of rainfall.
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