scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 18, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Hijab Row Live News: BJP government may tweak Hijab order; hearing to continue today

Udupi, Karnataka Hijab Row News Live Updates, Bangalore Today Updates, 18 Feb: The Congress on Thursday staged an overnight protest in the Karnataka Assembly demanding minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over his remarks that the saffron flag might become the national flag in the future.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 18, 2022 9:43:47 am
Students protest against a school principal for allegedly making misleading comments on hijab, in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka Hijab Controversy Live News: The BJP government in Karnataka is considering a move to modify its contentious order issued on February 5, which suggested that a ban on hijabs in government pre-university colleges would not amount to a violation of the right to freedom of religion, The Indian Express has learnt. Sources said that a modification of the order issued by the state’s Education department is being considered but may not be possible immediately since it has been challenged in the Karnataka High Court.

On Thursday, when petitions challenging the ban and the government order came up for hearing before a full bench, the state’s Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi sought time to respond to arguments that the order was against the right to equality, religion, expression, personal liberty and education — and that it amounted to discrimination on the basis of religion. The hearing will continue today.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, Karnataka government has restrained students of all schools and colleges under the state Minority Welfare Department from wearing hijab, scarf, saffron shawls and religious flags to classrooms, saying it will abide by the High Court’s interim order on the hijab issue. In other news, the Congress on Thursday staged an overnight protest in the Karnataka Assembly demanding minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over his remarks that the saffron flag might become the national flag in the future. While Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that the party will continue its protest till the minister is sacked, State party chief DK Shivakumar said that no action has been taken against the minister for “disrespecting” the national flag.

Live Blog

Follow for the latest updates on the hijab row, the Karnataka High Court hearing, other political developments, Covid-19, weather and more from Bengaluru and Karnataka.

09:43 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Congress protests overnight seeking BJP minister’s resignation over saffron flag remark

The Congress on Thursday staged an overnight protest in the Karnataka Assembly demanding minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over his remarks that the saffron flag might become the national flag in the future. While Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that the party will continue its protest till the minister is sacked, State party chief DK Shivakumar said that no action has been taken against the minister for “disrespecting” the national flag.

09:38 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Hijab row: Confusion over HC order continues to haunt students in Karnataka, protests in several places

Students wearing hijab continued to be denied entry to colleges across Karnataka despite the state higher education minister clarifying that the Karnataka High Court’s interim order was not applicable for graduate (or degree) students. Earlier this week, Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan had said students can wear hijab if they wished as all the colleges that come under higher education department may not follow the dress code. Colleges in Karnataka generally do not have a dress code. Read more

09:20 (IST)18 Feb 2022
No hijab, saffron scarves in our schools, colleges: Karnataka Minority Welfare Dept

Karnataka government has restrained students of all schools and colleges under the state Minority Welfare Department from wearing hijab, scarf, saffron shawls and religious flags to classrooms, saying it will abide by the High Court’s interim order on the hijab issue.

Minority Welfare, Hajj and Wakf Department Secretary P Manivannan said in a circular issued on Wednesday that the Karnataka High Court has in its interim order restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, religious flags in the classroom until further orders. Read more


09:12 (IST)18 Feb 2022
BJP government may tweak Hijab order

The BJP government in Karnataka is considering a move to modify its contentious order issued on February 5, which suggested that a ban on hijabs in government pre-university colleges would not amount to a violation of the right to freedom of religion, The Indian Express has learnt. Sources said that a modification of the order issued by the state’s Education department is being considered but may not be possible immediately since it has been challenged in the Karnataka High Court.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders met Congress leaders who are staging overnight protest in Vidhana Soudha demanding resignation of BJP Minister KS Eshwarappa over his remarks on national flag.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.