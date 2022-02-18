Karnataka Hijab Row Live News: BJP government may tweak Hijab order; hearing to continue today

Karnataka Hijab Controversy Live News: The BJP government in Karnataka is considering a move to modify its contentious order issued on February 5, which suggested that a ban on hijabs in government pre-university colleges would not amount to a violation of the right to freedom of religion, The Indian Express has learnt. Sources said that a modification of the order issued by the state’s Education department is being considered but may not be possible immediately since it has been challenged in the Karnataka High Court.

On Thursday, when petitions challenging the ban and the government order came up for hearing before a full bench, the state’s Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi sought time to respond to arguments that the order was against the right to equality, religion, expression, personal liberty and education — and that it amounted to discrimination on the basis of religion. The hearing will continue today.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government has restrained students of all schools and colleges under the state Minority Welfare Department from wearing hijab, scarf, saffron shawls and religious flags to classrooms, saying it will abide by the High Court’s interim order on the hijab issue. In other news, the Congress on Thursday staged an overnight protest in the Karnataka Assembly demanding minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over his remarks that the saffron flag might become the national flag in the future. While Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that the party will continue its protest till the minister is sacked, State party chief DK Shivakumar said that no action has been taken against the minister for “disrespecting” the national flag.