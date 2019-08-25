Karnataka: Birthday joyride kills four youth near Bengaluru’s Devanahalli

A celebration to mark a 26-year-old’s birthday resulted in tragedy after four youngsters, including the birthday boy, were killed in a car crash, with five other sustaining major injuries Friday. The incident happened near Handrahalli Cross in Devanahalli at around 3 am. The police said that the SUV in which the friends were travelling lost control due to overspeeding.

“Ashok Reddy, who works in GKVK and resides in MS Palya, was driving the SUV at around 120 kmph speed when he lost control and the car collided with a divider. The grave impact of the collision resulted in the car toppling three to four times before reaching to a halt,” a police officer from Channarayapatna station told Indianexpress.com.

The police added that the group were on the way to watch the sunrise at Nandi Hills when the incident took place. A case has been filed at the Channarayapatna police station against Ashok for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

Ashok (26) had rented the car after the gang decided to drive to Nandi Hills to celebrate Mallikarjuna Reddy’s birthday.

Fire force officials were also called to the accident spot to help extricate the victims out of the car. The victims were then taken to a hospital, where three of them were declared brought dead.

Apart from Ashok and Mallikarjun, Nagaraju (25) and Sundar (25) too passed away in the accident, while Girish (23), Ramesh (26), Ashok (26), Raghunath (22) and Manjunath (26) sustained major injuries.