Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka seeks central assistance on oxygenated beds; state records 25,000 new Covid cases

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday sought central assistance to raise the number of oxygenated beds and oxygen plants in the state. Bommai sought the assistance today while taking part in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states over the Covid-19 situation in the country.
This comes as the state recorded 25,005 new cases of Covid-19, and 8 fatalities on Thursday, taking the tally to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397. Of the new cases on Thursday, 18,374 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 1,132 people being discharged and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,15,733. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.39 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.03 per cent.
In other news, the Congress, Karnataka’s principal opposition party, halted its Mekedatu padayatra in Ramanagara on Thursday in the wake of surging Covid cases, High Court observations and government curbs. The padayatra, seeking implementation of the Mekedatu project is a ‘success’ Congress said and added that the present move to suspend it is temporary.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday sought central assistance to raise the number of oxygenated beds and oxygen plants in the state. Bommai sought the assistance today while taking part in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states over the Covid-19 situation in the country.
"I explained the measures taken by the state government to control and manage Covid. The Prime Minister appreciated the high rate of testing and vaccination in the state which is higher than the national average," the CM was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
Noting that the PM was also apprised about measures initiated to ramp up the medical infrastructure, he said, "I sought the central assistance to raise the oxygenated beds and oxygen plants." (PTI)
Continuing to report a spike in numbers, Karnataka on Thursday reported 25,005 new cases of Covid-19, and 8 fatalities, taking the tally to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397. The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, recorded 21,390 fresh infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases on Thursday, 18,374 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 1,132 people being discharged and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,15,733.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.39 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.03 per cent. (Read more)
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.