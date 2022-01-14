Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka seeks central assistance on oxygenated beds; state records 25,000 new Covid cases

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday sought central assistance to raise the number of oxygenated beds and oxygen plants in the state. Bommai sought the assistance today while taking part in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states over the Covid-19 situation in the country.

This comes as the state recorded 25,005 new cases of Covid-19, and 8 fatalities on Thursday, taking the tally to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397. Of the new cases on Thursday, 18,374 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 1,132 people being discharged and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,15,733. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.39 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.03 per cent.

In other news, the Congress, Karnataka’s principal opposition party, halted its Mekedatu padayatra in Ramanagara on Thursday in the wake of surging Covid cases, High Court observations and government curbs. The padayatra, seeking implementation of the Mekedatu project is a ‘success’ Congress said and added that the present move to suspend it is temporary.