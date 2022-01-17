scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: State reports 34,047 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 19.29%

🔴 Bangalore Active Covid-19 Cases Live, Bengaluru, Karnataka Omicron News Latest Updates, Bangalore Lockdown Today News, 17 January: The Karnataka health and family welfare department said that the number of total active cases in the state was 1,97,982.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 17, 2022 10:47:39 am
Bengaluru police checking vehicles during the weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government. (Express/ Jithendra M)

Bangalore Live News: Karnataka on Sunday reported 34,047 fresh Covid-19 cases, with the positivity rate reaching 19.29 per cent in the last 24 hours. The Karnataka health and family welfare department said that the number of total active cases in the state was 1,97,982. A total of 5,902 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Till now, 479 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in the state.

Bengaluru Urban reported 21,071 new cases and five deaths, Mysuru reported 1,892 fresh Covid-19 cases and Tumakuru reported 1,373 new cases. Dakshina Kannada reported two deaths, Hassan, Kalaburgi, Mandya, Ramanagara, Mysuru and Chikkaballapura districts reported one death each.

More from Bangalore

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that Karnataka will play a major role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a $5-trillion economy. He added that it is through startups that the state will make a significant contribution towards building the economy of a ‘new India’.He added that the state government has taken a series of steps, including providing guidance and support, to encourage startups in the state.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

10:47 (IST)17 Jan 2022
Karnataka reports 34,047 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 19.29%

 Karnataka on Sunday reported 34,047 fresh Covid-19 cases, with the positivity rate reaching 19.29 per cent in the last 24 hours. The Karnataka health and family welfare department said that the number of total active cases in the state was 1,97,982. A total of 5,902 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Till now, 479 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in the state.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 1533 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.