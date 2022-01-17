Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: State reports 34,047 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 19.29%

Bangalore Live News: Karnataka on Sunday reported 34,047 fresh Covid-19 cases, with the positivity rate reaching 19.29 per cent in the last 24 hours. The Karnataka health and family welfare department said that the number of total active cases in the state was 1,97,982. A total of 5,902 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Till now, 479 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in the state.

Bengaluru Urban reported 21,071 new cases and five deaths, Mysuru reported 1,892 fresh Covid-19 cases and Tumakuru reported 1,373 new cases. Dakshina Kannada reported two deaths, Hassan, Kalaburgi, Mandya, Ramanagara, Mysuru and Chikkaballapura districts reported one death each.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that Karnataka will play a major role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a $5-trillion economy. He added that it is through startups that the state will make a significant contribution towards building the economy of a ‘new India’.He added that the state government has taken a series of steps, including providing guidance and support, to encourage startups in the state.