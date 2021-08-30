Aim to fully vaccinate Karnataka’s adult population by end of this year: K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that the state has set a target to fully vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of the year.

Moreover, noting that Bengaluru had reported a high number of Covid-19 cases during the first two waves of the pandemic, the Karnataka government has also set a target to vaccinate the entire adult population of the city as soon as possible.

“Vaccinating the entire population in Bengaluru is the only way to prevent a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sudhakar said after a meeting with Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee chairman Dr M K Sudarshan, Health Commissioner K V Trilok Chandra and National Health Mission Karnataka Director Arundhati Chandrashekhar. Other top officials also attended the meeting.

#Karnataka sets daily #Covid19 vaccination target at 5 lakh doses. Special camps to be planned every Wednesday to ensure administration of 10 lakh doses. “Works on to administer 1.5 to 2 crore doses every month from now,” Health Minister Sudhakar says. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/oICBxxZCkk — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) August 30, 2021

Further, the minister announced that the pace of vaccination across the state will be increased, with a target of administering 5 lakh doses daily. “Lasika Utsav (special vaccination camps) will be planned every Wednesday to ensure that 10 lakh doses are administered,” he said, adding that more healthcare personnel will be deployed to ensure vaccination is carried out at a rapid rate in slums and surrounding areas.

Sudhakar claimed that steps are being taken to ensure 1.5 to 2 crore vaccine doses are administered every month. “We have also set a target to fully vaccinate the entire adult population of the state by the end of 2021,” he said.

The minister added that the Centre had allocated 1.10 crore doses of the vaccine following requests made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and himself during their two-time visits to the national capital.

However, Sudhakar admitted that districts like Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir were lagging behind in the pace of vaccination. “Special initiatives will be implemented to speed up vaccination there and in border districts. Residents of villages (in Dakshina Kannada) that fall within a radius of 20 kilometres from the Kerala border will be inoculated on priority,” he added.

‘Furnish same mobile number while getting both doses of Covid vaccine’

Sudhakar also urged people in the state to ensure that they furnish the same mobile number while receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Our officials have found that many people have provided different phone numbers while taking the first and second doses,” he said.

“People should ensure that the same phone number is provided for both the doses. In case of any change in the mobile number, the staff at the vaccination centre should be alerted,” headed.

All eligible people in Bengaluru Urban, except BBMP area, received first dose: Sudhakar

Sudhkakar also said that Bengaluru Urban district is the first district in the state where all eligible people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) becomes the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% 1st dose vaccination! Congrats to all those who made this possible!” he tweeted.

Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) becomes the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% 1st dose vaccination! Congrats to all those who made this possible!#COVID19 @CMofKarnataka @narendramodi @mansukhmandviya @RAshokaBJP — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) August 30, 2021

However, several people have questioned the veracity of the claim. “BBMP come under Bengaluru urban? How can we exclude and tell when the whole district isn’t being considered?” read a tweet by one of the users.