Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Covid cases continue to decline; Bommai holds meeting on hijab row

In view of the decline in daily Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has further eased the restrictions.
Here is a list of what is allowed:
✅ Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres and auditoriums can function with 100 per cent of seating capacity.
✅ Gyms, Yoga centres and swimming pools can function at 100 per cent capacity
Only fully vaccinated persons shall be permitted to enter these facilities. (Read more)
Karnataka on Friday registered a further decline in daily coronavirus infections, as the state reported 14,950 new cases and 53 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,75,724 and toll to 39,250. The state on Thursday had reported 16,436 fresh infections.
There were 40,599 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,13,343, a health bulletin said. Of the new cases, 6,039 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 25,904 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,23,098. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.93 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.35 per cent. (Read more)
In the wake of the 'hijab' (headscarf) row, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week.
With the issue snowballing into a major controversy spreading to other educational institutions, and the matter coming up before the High Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh and top government officials, regarding the government's stand.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah threw his weight behind Muslim girls on their right to wear the hijab to educational institutions, and hit out at the BJP government. (PTI)
In what is claimed to be path-breaking research, the city-based government institute, along with HCG, has identified 114 genetic variants which cause oral cancer in humans.
The study has revealed key genetic signatures also that can predict survival in oral cancer patients with over 90 percent accuracy.
Karnataka Minister for IT/BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said, the research was conducted jointly by IBAB (Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology), an institute set up by Department of IT/BT, and research doctors from HCG, using state-of-the-art genomics facility located at IBAB. (PTI)
