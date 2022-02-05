Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Covid cases continue to decline; Bommai holds meeting on hijab row

Bengaluru Live News: Karnataka on Friday registered a further decline in daily coronavirus infections, as the state reported 14,950 new cases and 53 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,75,724 and toll to 39,250.

The state on Thursday had reported 16,436 fresh infections. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,23,098. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.93 per cent, the case fatality rate was 0.35 per cent.

In the wake of the ‘hijab’ row, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week. With the issue snowballing into a major controversy spreading to other educational institutions, and the matter coming up before the High Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh and top government officials, regarding the government’s stand.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah threw his weight behind Muslim girls on their right to wear the hijab to educational institutions, and hit out at the BJP government.