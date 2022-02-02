Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Fresh decline in new Covid cases; positivity rate falls to 13.45%

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government hospital in Bengaluru (File/PTI)

Bengaluru Live News: Karnataka on Tuesday maintained the trend of decline in new Covid-19 cases, reporting 14,366 new infections and 58 fatalities. In comparison, the state had reported 24,172 fresh infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 6,685 were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 1,97,725. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 13.45 per cent, the case fatality rate was 0.40 per cent.

In other news, the hijab row at a college in Udupi picked up steam after a student, who was denied entry to classes on Tuesday for wearing hijab, approached the Karnataka High Court. The petitioner seeks to permit her and fellow students to attend classes wearing hijab without any interference from the college administration.