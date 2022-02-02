scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Fresh decline in new Covid cases; positivity rate falls to 13.45%

Bangalore Active Covid-19 Cases Live, Bengaluru, Karnataka Omicron News Latest Updates, Bangalore Curfew Today News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Lockdown Updates, Bangalore School Reopening News, 2 February: The total number of active Covid-19 cases across the state is now at 1,97,725.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 2, 2022 9:45:24 am
Covid-19A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government hospital in Bengaluru (File/PTI)

Bengaluru Live News: Karnataka on Tuesday maintained the trend of decline in new Covid-19 cases, reporting 14,366 new infections and 58 fatalities. In comparison, the state had reported 24,172 fresh infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 6,685 were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 1,97,725. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 13.45 per cent, the case fatality rate was 0.40 per cent.

In other news, the hijab row at a college in Udupi picked up steam after a student, who was denied entry to classes on Tuesday for wearing hijab, approached the Karnataka High Court. The petitioner seeks to permit her and fellow students to attend classes wearing hijab without any interference from the college administration.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

09:45 (IST)02 Feb 2022
BBMP issues distress warrant against Manyata Tech Park for failing to pay Rs 72 crore property tax

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday issued distress warrants to the owners of Manyata Tech Park and two other properties here for allegedly failing to pay property tax.

According to the BBMP, the distress warrants have been issued to Manyata Tech Park, Royal Grand Kalyana Mantapa and the Reva University by the revenue department. The said properties are located in Ward Number 5 (Jakkur) and 6 (Thanisandra) of Byatarayanapura subdivision. BBMP sources said that civic officers had visited the properties on Tuesday to collect pending property taxes. (Read more)

09:26 (IST)02 Feb 2022
Weather update for today

Bengaluru city is likely to see a maximum temperature of 31.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 17.8 degree Celsius, according to an 8.30 am update from the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru. The humidity is set to be 81%. No rainfall has been predicted. 

Here's the local forecast:

For 24 hrs.: Partly cloudy sky. Fog/Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

For 48 hrs: Mainly clear sky. Fog/Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

09:24 (IST)02 Feb 2022
Covid-19: 14,366 new cases in Karnataka, 58 deaths, 60,914 discharges

Continuing to witness a decline in fresh infections, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 14,366 new cases of Covid-19 and 58 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,23,833 and death toll to 39,056.

The state on Monday had reported 24,172 fresh infections.

There were 60,914 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,87,022, a health bulletin said. (Read more)

09:22 (IST)02 Feb 2022
Conversion row: BJP 'fact-finding team' visits Thanjavur in TN

A four-member committee appointed by BJP national president JP Nadda to ascertain the facts over the death by suicide of a minor girl on Tuesday visited the district and met the victim's family and others.

Nadda had earlier announced setting up the all-woman panel, comprising Sandhya Ray from Madhya Pradesh, Vijayashanthi from Telangana, Chitra Tai Wagh of Maharashtra and Geetha Vivekananda of Karnataka, to ascertain the facts leading to the 17-year-old girl student's death by suicide, after she was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity. (PTI)

09:22 (IST)02 Feb 2022
Minister visits Smart City project sites in Mangaluru

Karnataka Minister for Urban Development B A Byrathi Basavaraj on Tuesday visited various parts of the city and inspected the ongoing Smart City projects along with officials of Mangaluru City Corporation.

The minister visited the rejuvenated Gujjarakere site, Yemmekere swimming pool, Wenlock surgical block, Hampankatta junction among other places. He also inspected the sites under Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority.

The minister was accompanied by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and other officials. A review meeting on the progress of the work was held later at the MCC office. (PTI)

09:21 (IST)02 Feb 2022
No state text book has Malayalam actor's image: Karnataka Text Book Society

The Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) on Tuesday clarified that no textbooks published by it for classes 1 to 10, bears the image of Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban as a postman.

Kunchacko Boban featured in a school textbook in Karnataka. (Photo: Instagram/kunchacks)

The clarification comes following a controversy over the image of a textbook page posted by Boban on social media, which featured him as a postman, along with a humorous caption in Malayalam, in which he said 'he found a government job in Karnataka.' (Read more)

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

