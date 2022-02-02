Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Fresh decline in new Covid cases; positivity rate falls to 13.45%

Bengaluru Live News: Karnataka on Tuesday maintained the trend of decline in new Covid-19 cases, reporting 14,366 new infections and 58 fatalities. In comparison, the state had reported 24,172 fresh infections on Monday.
Of the new cases, 6,685 were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 1,97,725. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 13.45 per cent, the case fatality rate was 0.40 per cent.
In other news, the hijab row at a college in Udupi picked up steam after a student, who was denied entry to classes on Tuesday for wearing hijab, approached the Karnataka High Court. The petitioner seeks to permit her and fellow students to attend classes wearing hijab without any interference from the college administration.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday issued distress warrants to the owners of Manyata Tech Park and two other properties here for allegedly failing to pay property tax.
According to the BBMP, the distress warrants have been issued to Manyata Tech Park, Royal Grand Kalyana Mantapa and the Reva University by the revenue department. The said properties are located in Ward Number 5 (Jakkur) and 6 (Thanisandra) of Byatarayanapura subdivision. BBMP sources said that civic officers had visited the properties on Tuesday to collect pending property taxes. (Read more)
Bengaluru city is likely to see a maximum temperature of 31.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 17.8 degree Celsius, according to an 8.30 am update from the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru. The humidity is set to be 81%. No rainfall has been predicted.
Here's the local forecast:
For 24 hrs.: Partly cloudy sky. Fog/Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.
For 48 hrs: Mainly clear sky. Fog/Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.
Continuing to witness a decline in fresh infections, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 14,366 new cases of Covid-19 and 58 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,23,833 and death toll to 39,056.
The state on Monday had reported 24,172 fresh infections.
There were 60,914 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,87,022, a health bulletin said. (Read more)
A four-member committee appointed by BJP national president JP Nadda to ascertain the facts over the death by suicide of a minor girl on Tuesday visited the district and met the victim's family and others.
Nadda had earlier announced setting up the all-woman panel, comprising Sandhya Ray from Madhya Pradesh, Vijayashanthi from Telangana, Chitra Tai Wagh of Maharashtra and Geetha Vivekananda of Karnataka, to ascertain the facts leading to the 17-year-old girl student's death by suicide, after she was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity. (PTI)
Karnataka Minister for Urban Development B A Byrathi Basavaraj on Tuesday visited various parts of the city and inspected the ongoing Smart City projects along with officials of Mangaluru City Corporation.
The minister visited the rejuvenated Gujjarakere site, Yemmekere swimming pool, Wenlock surgical block, Hampankatta junction among other places. He also inspected the sites under Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority.
The minister was accompanied by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and other officials. A review meeting on the progress of the work was held later at the MCC office. (PTI)
The Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) on Tuesday clarified that no textbooks published by it for classes 1 to 10, bears the image of Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban as a postman.
The clarification comes following a controversy over the image of a textbook page posted by Boban on social media, which featured him as a postman, along with a humorous caption in Malayalam, in which he said 'he found a government job in Karnataka.' (Read more)