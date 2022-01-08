Karnataka reports 8,906 fresh Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru’s count at 7,113

Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,906 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths. Out of this, Bengaluru reported 7,113 infections and three fatalities, as the city’s positivity rate also crossed 10 per cent.

The state has reported 333 infections due to the Omicron variant till date.

Even as a weekend lockdown has been imposed across Karnataka, the state’s positivity rate stood at 5.42 per cent on Saturday. As many as 1.64 lakh tests were done in the last 24 hours.

There were 295 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada and 203 in Mysuru. Kalaburgi reported 58 new cases and one more death due to the virus.

The state now has 38,507 active cases and the death toll has gone up to 38,366.

Karnataka Covid war room head Munish Moudgil said an analysis of Covid-19 cases from December 1 to January 7 showed that unvaccinated people were more likely to get infected. “Those who are unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to be infected than the vaccinated. They are also 30 times more likely to require beds in the ICU or HDU,” he said.

He added, “About 97% of our citizens are vaccinated and 3% unvaccinated. If vaccination was not a factor, then for every 100 cases, we would have found that 97 are vaccinated. But that is not the case. We found that unvaccinated Covid-19 patients are 10 times more than the ones who have been jabbed. Also, if we consider Covid patients who required hospitalisation, unvaccinated people are 30 times more in number.”