Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Traffic likely to be affected as farmers’ protest to continue in Bengaluru

Members of Aikya Horata Samiti protesting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah BP

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Traffic is likely to be affected as farmers’ protest is set to continue in Bengaluru. With protesting farmers, labourers and members of other organisations planning to observe roadblocks in the city in a bid to intensify their protests against the Karnataka Legislative Council passing the contended Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, traffic in Bengaluru is likely to be affected for the next two days.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, President of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha said over 10,000 farmers from various parts of the state will arrive in the capital city to carry out protests. “Massive protest rallies will be held to oppose this move. We will not take a step backward until the government drops its decision,” he said.

Several farmer leaders were arrested on Tuesday evening after they blocked the Anand Rao Circle in the city protesting against the Council passing the Bill. The protests by the farmers’ associations were intensified after the police action.

Meanwhile, 1280 more people contracted the infection across the state on Tuesday while another 1060 recovered from the same. As many as 25,015 cases are active as on December 9, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 8.95 lakh in the state.