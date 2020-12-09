Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Traffic likely to be affected as farmers’ protest to continue in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Traffic is likely to be affected as farmers’ protest is set to continue in Bengaluru. With protesting farmers, labourers and members of other organisations planning to observe roadblocks in the city in a bid to intensify their protests against the Karnataka Legislative Council passing the contended Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, traffic in Bengaluru is likely to be affected for the next two days.
Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, President of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha said over 10,000 farmers from various parts of the state will arrive in the capital city to carry out protests. “Massive protest rallies will be held to oppose this move. We will not take a step backward until the government drops its decision,” he said.
Several farmer leaders were arrested on Tuesday evening after they blocked the Anand Rao Circle in the city protesting against the Council passing the Bill. The protests by the farmers’ associations were intensified after the police action.
Meanwhile, 1280 more people contracted the infection across the state on Tuesday while another 1060 recovered from the same. As many as 25,015 cases are active as on December 9, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 8.95 lakh in the state.
Working outdoors in the face of a pandemic for more than 13 hours a day, the marshals, deployed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), have been going about enforcing the Covid protocols, topping which is to ensure that the locals are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
With the strike at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor automobile factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru remaining unresolved for nearly a month, the carmaker’s management has approached Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to seek his intervention.
The vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vikram Kirloskar, held a meeting with Yediyurappa, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police Tuesday busted two rackets involved in prostitution and cricket betting in separate raids conducted in the city.
According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the prostitution racket was unearthed in a brothel raided in Ramamurthy Nagar. "While four women who are foreign nationals were rescued, appropriate action will be taken under the Foreigners Act," he said.
Meanwhile, CCB sleuths recovered Rs 4.5 lakhs in cash from a cricket betting racket in another raid. According to officials, the people involved in betting were allegedly operating the same during the T20 matches played between India and Australia. Further investigations are underway, the police added.
The ongoing legislature session in the Karnataka Assembly and Council will be curtailed by five days, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri announced on Tuesday. He cited the decision of the Business Advisory Committee of the Legislative Assembly which is the decision based on the upcoming elections to gram panchayats (GPs).
With this, the session, which was scheduled to be held till December 15, will conclude on December 10 instead. While the polls to GPs are planned to be held on December 22 and 27, results will be out on December 30, as per the State Election Commission's schedule.
Earlier in September, the monsoon session was also curtailed to six days as several MLAs including seven ministers were infected by coronavirus then.
The BJP government in Karnataka on Tuesday managed to get a land ownership reforms Bill passed in the state legislative council with support of the opposition JD(S) even as the Congress voted against the Bill.
The Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2020 had earlier been stalled in the Council despite the legislative assembly – the lower house – clearing it. The Bill sought to remove Sections 79 A, B and C of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, which restricted farm land purchases only to agriculturists and to those earning below Rs 2 lakh per annum.
On Tuesday, the Bill, which also received the support of the JD(S) in the assembly, was passed in the 75-member council, with 37 votes in its favour.
Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.