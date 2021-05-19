Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases with 58,395 discharges, highest single-day recoveries till date

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported its highest ever single day recoveries with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering fresh COVID-19 cases which stood at 30,309, the Health department said on Tuesday. However, the state on the day recorded a spike in fatalities at 525, as the total number of infections stood at 22,72,374 and the death toll at 22,838.
Out of the 30,309 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 8,676 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, which is a decline of over 4,600 cases compared to Monday, when the city had reported 13,338 cases. “Karnataka reports the highest ever single day recovery with 58,395 recoveries on Tuesday. 30,309 cases were reported in the state today and recoveries have outnumbered the new cases. 8,676 new cases were reported in Bengaluru today while 31,795 people recovered,” Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.
As of May 18 evening, cumulatively 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,75,028. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.50 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.73 per cent.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,676, followed by Belagavi (2,118), Mysuru (1,916), Ballari (1,799), Tumakuru (1,562), Bengaluru Rural (1,339), Shivamogga (1,168) and Kolar (1,021). (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that his government is mulling over the extension of lockdown in the state amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "We are still discussing regarding extension of the lockdown. Anyway, the imposed lockdown will remain imposed till 24th May. In a few days we will discuss and decide the extension of lockdown."
Meanwhile, Yediyurappa is expected to address a press conference after meeting cabinet ministers and officials on Wednesday morning.
Among 525 deaths reported on Tuesday, 298 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (28), Uttara Kannada (22), Bengaluru Rural (19), Hassan (18), Shivamogga and Tumakuru (15), Mysuru (13), followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,73,072, followed by Mysuru 1,16,023 and Tumakuru 84,956. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 7,22,086, followed by Mysuru 1,00,645 and Tumakuru 57,684.
A total of over 2,80,70,180 samples have been tested so far, out of which 93,247 were tested on Tuesday alone. (PTI)
