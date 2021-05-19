scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases with 58,395 discharges, highest single-day recoveries till date

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of May 18 evening, cumulatively 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 19, 2021 8:14:35 am
Vaccine beneficiaries stand in a queue to receive their jab at Bengaluru's CV Raman Hospital. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported its highest ever single day recoveries with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering fresh COVID-19 cases which stood at 30,309, the Health department said on Tuesday. However, the state on the day recorded a spike in fatalities at 525, as the total number of infections stood at 22,72,374 and the death toll at 22,838.

Out of the 30,309 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 8,676 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, which is a decline of over 4,600 cases compared to Monday, when the city had reported 13,338 cases. “Karnataka reports the highest ever single day recovery with 58,395 recoveries on Tuesday. 30,309 cases were reported in the state today and recoveries have outnumbered the new cases. 8,676 new cases were reported in Bengaluru today while 31,795 people recovered,” Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

As of May 18 evening, cumulatively 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,75,028. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.50 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.73 per cent.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,676, followed by Belagavi (2,118), Mysuru (1,916), Ballari (1,799), Tumakuru (1,562), Bengaluru Rural (1,339), Shivamogga (1,168) and Kolar (1,021). (PTI)

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

08:14 (IST)19 May 2021
Karnataka mulls over lockdown extension; CM to chair meeting today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that his government is mulling over the extension of lockdown in the state amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "We are still discussing regarding extension of the lockdown. Anyway, the imposed lockdown will remain imposed till 24th May. In a few days we will discuss and decide the extension of lockdown."

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa is expected to address a press conference after meeting cabinet ministers and officials on Wednesday morning.

08:13 (IST)19 May 2021
Karnataka reports highest ever single day recoveries at 58,395

Karnataka reported its highest ever single day recoveries with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering fresh COVID-19 cases which stood at 30,309, the Health department said on Tuesday. However, the state on the day recorded a spike in fatalities at 525, as the total number of infections stood at 22,72,374 and the death toll at 22,838. The number of new COVID related deaths on Monday was 476.

Out of the 30,309 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 8,676 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, which is a decline of over 4,600 cases compared to Monday, when the city had reported 13,338 cases.

"Karnataka reports the highest ever single day recovery with 58,395 recoveries on Tuesday. 30,309 cases were reported in the state today and recoveries have outnumbered the new cases. 8,676 new cases were reported in Bengaluru today while 31,795 people recovered," Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

As of May 18 evening, cumulatively 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,75,028. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.50 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.73 per cent.

Among 525 deaths reported on Tuesday, 298 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (28), Uttara Kannada (22), Bengaluru Rural (19), Hassan (18), Shivamogga and Tumakuru (15), Mysuru (13), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,676, followed by Belagavi (2,118), Mysuru (1,916), Ballari (1,799), Tumakuru (1,562), Bengaluru Rural (1,339), Shivamogga (1,168) and Kolar (1,021).

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,73,072, followed by Mysuru 1,16,023 and Tumakuru 84,956. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 7,22,086, followed by Mysuru 1,00,645 and Tumakuru 57,684.

A total of over 2,80,70,180 samples have been tested so far, out of which 93,247 were tested on Tuesday alone. (PTI)

08:12 (IST)19 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. 

The Janata Dal (Secular) party has said it is contemplating buying the DRDO-developed 2DG medicine and distributing it among people in Karnataka as part of the party’s Covid-19 relief programme. On Monday, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy told his party members during a digital interaction that his party would wait and understand the oral drug’s efficacy and procure it if it was found to be effective in fighting COVID-19.

READ | Karnataka: JD(S) likely to buy DRDO drug for Covid-19 relief programme

As the country is affected by acute vaccine shortage, Karnataka is set to play host to facilities involved in manufacturing two Covid vaccines — Covaxin and Sputnik V. While the Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) facility is being established in Malur of Kolar district, Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL) is expected to manufacture Sputnik V from its R&D facility in Dharwad.

READ | Karnataka to house Covaxin, Sputnik V manufacturing facilities

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus May 18 Highlights

