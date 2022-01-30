Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Bengaluru city reports 16,586 new Covid-19 infections; no night curfew in Karnataka from tomorrow

Bengaluru Live News: Karnataka on Saturday reported 33,337 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 70 related deaths. Bengaluru alone clocked 16,586 fresh infections and 13 deaths. The test positivity rate in the state stands at 19.37 per cent. There are 2,52,132 active Covid cases in the state. Other districts too had fresh cases including 2,431 in Mysuru, 1,278 in Dharwad, 1,192 in Tumakuru, 1,039 in Hassan, 986 in Mandya and 798 in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Saturday decided to remove night curfew and allow schools in Bengaluru city to start offline classes for standard 1 to 9 from January 31, based on the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) report. Cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, marriages can be held with up to 300 people in open venues and 200 in closed spaces. He added that religious places will be opened for daily rituals and the public will be allowed in as per Covid protocol. Swimming pools, gyms and sports stadiums can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to take all necessary measures to extend his ambitious programme ‘Grama One’ all over the state before the end of February. The programme was launched by Bommai on January 26. Also, the Bengaluru police have arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug peddling on Saturday.