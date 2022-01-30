scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Bengaluru city reports 16,586 new Covid-19 infections; no night curfew in Karnataka from tomorrow

Bangalore Active Covid-19 Cases Live, Bengaluru, Karnataka Omicron News Latest Updates, Bangalore Curfew Today News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Lockdown Updates, 30 January: Cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, marriages can be held with up to 300 people in open venues and 200 in closed spaces.

Written by Aksheev Thakur , Darshan Devaiah BP , Kiran Parashar | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 30, 2022 8:33:19 am
The test positivity rate in the state stands at 19.37 per cent. (Express)

Bengaluru Live News: Karnataka on Saturday reported 33,337 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 70 related deaths. Bengaluru alone clocked 16,586 fresh infections and 13 deaths. The test positivity rate in the state stands at 19.37 per cent. There are 2,52,132 active Covid cases in the state. Other districts too had fresh cases including 2,431 in Mysuru, 1,278 in Dharwad, 1,192 in Tumakuru, 1,039 in Hassan, 986 in Mandya and 798 in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Saturday decided to remove night curfew and allow schools in Bengaluru city to start offline classes for standard 1 to 9 from January 31, based on the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) report. Cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, marriages can be held with up to 300 people in open venues and 200 in closed spaces. He added that religious places will be opened for daily rituals and the public will be allowed in as per Covid protocol. Swimming pools, gyms and sports stadiums can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to take all necessary measures to extend his ambitious programme ‘Grama One’ all over the state before the end of February. The programme was launched by Bommai on January 26. Also, the Bengaluru police have arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug peddling on Saturday.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:33 (IST)30 Jan 2022
😷 Karnataka reports 33,337 new Covid-19 infections

Karnataka on Saturday reported 33,337 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 70 related deaths. Bengaluru alone clocked 16,586 fresh infections and 13 deaths. The test positivity rate in the state stands at 19.37 per cent. There are 2,52,132 active Covid cases in the state.

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party perform symbolic worship of potholes to draw the attention of civic officials to the poor condition of roads in the Malleswaram area in Bengaluru, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

