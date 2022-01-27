scorecardresearch
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: State reports 48,905 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 22.51%

Bangalore Active Covid-19 Cases Live, Bengaluru, Karnataka Omicron News Latest Updates, Bangalore Curfew Today News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Republic Day Celebrations Updates, 27 January: While the positivity rate for the day stood at 22.51 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.07 per cent.

Written by Aksheev Thakur , Darshan Devaiah BP , Kiran Parashar | Bengaluru |
January 27, 2022 9:15:28 am
Bengaluru: A healthworker conducts COVID-19 testing during rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022 at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru Live News:  Karnataka on Wednesday reported 48,905 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 41,699 patients have recovered from the infection and the test positivity rate dipped to 22.51 per cent from 26.70 per cent on Tuesday. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban reported 22,427 infections. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,57,909. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 22.51 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, Days after a controversy erupted at a pre-University (PU) college in Karnataka’s Udupi district for banning hijabs inside classrooms, the state Education Department Tuesday said it will constitute a committee to formulate guidelines on uniforms at PU colleges across the state. Also, the Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Tuesday said it has arrested a 59-year-old Bengaluru resident on charges of smuggling a heroin consignment worth Rs 5.3 crore.

In other news, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra sought a detailed enquiry report from officials of the Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara Central Prison following allegations of illegal activities and special treatment for VIPs there.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

Bengaluru: Punters during the Kingfisher Ultra Derby 2022 horse race at Bangalore Turf Club, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

