Monday, January 24, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: State records highest single-day spike of 50,000 new Covid-19 cases; clear skies in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru Active Covid-19 Cases Live, Bengaluru, Karnataka Omicron News Latest Updates, Bangalore Curfew Today News, 24 January: Bengaluru accounts for 26,299 of the new cases, while Karnataka's positivity rate has shot up to 22.7 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 24, 2022 10:11:43 am
Bangalore, CovidKarnataka's positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 22.77 per cent.(Express photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru Live News: Karnataka on Sunday reported 50,210 new Covid-19 cases, recording its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Of this, Bengaluru accounted for 26,299 infections. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 22.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state has achieved 100 per cent coverage of first Covid-19 vaccine dose among its eligible population, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. He also said that Karnataka became the first state in the country to achieve this feat.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday offered tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and announced that Bose’s statue would be shifted to a suitable spot in front of the Vidhana Soudha, “The statue of Netaji, which presently is located behind the Vidhana Soudha near the western gate should be shifted to a suitable spot befitting the honour he deserved,” he said.

On the weather front, Bengaluru recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees on Sunday. Today, mainly clear skies with fog in the morning is predicted. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 16 degree respectively.

Over 50k new infections in Karnataka; 26,299 new cases in Bengaluru. Follow this space for latest updates.

10:09 (IST)24 Jan 2022
Karnataka achieves 100 pc first dose Covid-19 vaccine coverage: Health minister

Karnataka on Sunday achieved 100 per cent coverage of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine among its eligible population, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. He also claimed that Karnataka became the first state in the country to achieve this feat.

"We made it! It took us exactly 1 year and 7 days to achieve 100% first dose coverage! Karnataka is the first state in the country (over 4 crore adult population) to achieve this feat! Kudos to all health workers and district administration on this stellar achievement!", Sudhakar tweeted.

10:07 (IST)24 Jan 2022
Netaji’s statue to be shifted in-front of Vidhana Soudha: Karnataka CM Bommai

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue would be shifted to a suitable spot in front of the Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons after paying floral tributes to Netaji on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Bommai said, the statue which presently is behind the Vidhana Soudha near the western gate should be shifted to a suitable spot befitting the honour he deserved. A decision in this regard would be taken soon. Netaji’s next birth anniversary would be celebrated in front of Vidhana Soudha.

10:06 (IST)24 Jan 2022
Karnataka records highest single-day spike with over 50k fresh infections

Karnataka on Sunday reported 50,210 new Covid-19 cases, recording its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Of this, Bengaluru accounted for 26,299 infections. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 22.77 per cent.

All-party meet in Feb to discuss inter-state water disputes: Karnataka CM

An all-party meeting would be convened in Karnataka to discuss inter-state water disputes in the first week of February, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking to media persons after a video conference on inter-state water disputes with his ministerial colleagues, legal experts and senior counsels who represent the state in the water disputes before the courts, Bommai said Saturday that the meeting discussed disputes related to the Krishna, Cauvery river basins and the Mahadayi project which are before the courts. Another video conference would be conducted to discuss all these issues by the end of January.

