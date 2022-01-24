Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: State records highest single-day spike of 50,000 new Covid-19 cases; clear skies in Bengaluru today

Karnataka's positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 22.77 per cent.(Express photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru Live News: Karnataka on Sunday reported 50,210 new Covid-19 cases, recording its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Of this, Bengaluru accounted for 26,299 infections. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 22.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state has achieved 100 per cent coverage of first Covid-19 vaccine dose among its eligible population, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. He also said that Karnataka became the first state in the country to achieve this feat.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday offered tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and announced that Bose’s statue would be shifted to a suitable spot in front of the Vidhana Soudha, “The statue of Netaji, which presently is located behind the Vidhana Soudha near the western gate should be shifted to a suitable spot befitting the honour he deserved,” he said.

On the weather front, Bengaluru recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees on Sunday. Today, mainly clear skies with fog in the morning is predicted. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 16 degree respectively.