Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: 40 cops deployed for Congress’ Mekedatu march test Covid positive

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar during the 3rd day of the 10-day padayatra on Jan 11, 2022. (PTI)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: More than 40 out of 170 men from Mysuru battalion deployed for Mekedatu padayatra have tested positive for Covid-19, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.

The padayatra, called by Congress demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, has been a source of political wrangling between the ruling BJP and the Opposition. The former has accused Congress of ignoring Covid restrictions and going ahead with the march. However, Congress has pointed out the state government is targetting Congress leaders even as BJP members who violate the curbs go scot-free.

Karnataka, in general, has seen a steady surge in infections, with the state recording 40,499 new cases and 21 fatalities in its latest update on Wednesday, as compared to 41,457 infections reported on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 24,135 were from Bengaluru Urban. CM Basavaraj Bommai, who recently recovered from Covid-19, said that a decision will be made on Friday regarding the easing of Covid curbs.

In other news, two IndiGo flights that took off from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Jan 7 had come close to colliding with each other mid-air while taking off, revealed chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar. All passengers and the crew are safe, and a probe has been ordered into the incident.