Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: 40 cops deployed for Congress’ Mekedatu march test Covid positive

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: More than 40 out of 170 men from Mysuru battalion deployed for Mekedatu padayatra have tested positive for Covid-19, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.
The padayatra, called by Congress demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, has been a source of political wrangling between the ruling BJP and the Opposition. The former has accused Congress of ignoring Covid restrictions and going ahead with the march. However, Congress has pointed out the state government is targetting Congress leaders even as BJP members who violate the curbs go scot-free.
Karnataka, in general, has seen a steady surge in infections, with the state recording 40,499 new cases and 21 fatalities in its latest update on Wednesday, as compared to 41,457 infections reported on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 24,135 were from Bengaluru Urban. CM Basavaraj Bommai, who recently recovered from Covid-19, said that a decision will be made on Friday regarding the easing of Covid curbs.
In other news, two IndiGo flights that took off from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Jan 7 had come close to colliding with each other mid-air while taking off, revealed chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar. All passengers and the crew are safe, and a probe has been ordered into the incident.
Mantra4Change and Suriya Foundation in association with the BBMP have donated a Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) to the civic body’s south zone division. The MTU was launched by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday. The Mobile Testing Unit is sponsored by the financial services company, Zerodha.
This mobile testing unit will be connected to the South zone Covid-19 war room along with mobile triage unit. The unit will be deployed at the 44 wards of the zone day and night, according to the calls recieved. If the experiment with the MTU is successful, other seven zones will also get one of the testing vehicles. (Read more)
Experts who have studied the trend in various states have estimated that the Covid wave in the state could peak by January end or February first week, said CM Bommai on Wednesday.
Karnataka on Wednesday registered 40,499 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stood at 18.80 per cent. Capital Bengaluru alone recorded 24,135 fresh coronavirus infections along with five deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,67,650. There were 23,209 recoveries on Wednesday.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second-highest figures with 1,804 new cases, Hassan 1,785, Mysuru 1,341, and Mandya 1,340, followed by others.
A decision on relaxing Covid-19 curbs would be taken after a meeting with the experts on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media on Wednesday.
“The number of hospitalisations is less in the current wave of Covid. So there is an opinion that it would be better to carry on daily life by following the Covid guidelines and the experts are examining it. They will present a comprehensive picture at the meeting on Friday. A suitable decision will be taken after getting clarity about the issue,” said Bommai who also declared that he had recovered from Covid-19. (Read more)
