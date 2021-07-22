Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: ‘Without BSY, BJP cannot return to power in state’, says Subramanian Swamy, amid talks of leadership change

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday cautioned the party leadership against removing B S Yediyurappa as the Karnataka Chief Minister as he brought the party to power in the State. “It was Yediyurappa who first brought BJP to power in Karnataka. Some conspired to remove him since he would not be a ‘chamcha’. Without him, the party cannot return to power in the State. Only upon his return to the BJP could the party win again. Why repeat the same mistake?,” the 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member tweeted.
Meanwhile, Yediyurappa’s dinner for BJP legislators, which was scheduled to take place on July 25 to mark his government completing two years in office, has been postponed, official sources said on Wednesday. “The scheduled dinner meeting has been postponed and the new date is yet to be fixed,” official sources said, without divulging reasons for the postponement. The dinner was scheduled to take place at around 7 pm on Sunday at a city hotel. (PTI)
Prerna Wadikar, a student who hails from Bengaluru, has won the Vice Chancellor’s Social Impact Award at the University of Oxford. The recognition was for her work in making portable energy access more affordable by developing a technological model using a lithium-ion battery.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Wadikar said her experience of working in different sectors before signing up for an MBA in the varsity last year had motivated her to contribute towards lives hit by the Covid-19 crisis. “It was evident that micro-entrepreneurs were hit the most by the Covid-19 crisis as their survival then and chances of swift revival were meagre in times of uncertainty. This led to a thought that a push for making energy accessible in an affordable manner would help several street vendors and hawkers in India and in other parts of the world to accelerate their livelihoods to an extent,” she said.
Read more
Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said the allegations of phone tapping using Israeli Pegasus software is an international conspiracy.
Responding to recent reports of leaked databases of numbers that have been potential targets of surveillance by the Pegasus spyware in the run-up to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) alliance government in 2019, Bommai said the reports are created to spread misinformation and controversy to malign the nation.
"It is a conspiracy involving foreign press where these kinds of misinformation campaigns have been done against India. Using digital platforms, they try to destabilise different countries. Now, the eyes are set on India,” he added.
Over 8.1 lakh students from across the state are scheduled to attend their second and final SSLC (Class 10) board exam today. The students will answer the languages paper today, with questions from each section carrying 40 marks each.
According to Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) officials, the exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. While 8,19,694 students (including 14,010 repeaters) will attend the first language paper, 8,27,988 students have registered to answer the second language paper, including 22,304 repeaters. As many as 8,17,640 students will answer questions based on their choice of the third language.
The exams had begun amid coronavirus fears on Monday, when 99.6 per cent of the total candidates enrolled for the same attended the exam on core subjects on the first day.
With local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) observing a rise in dengue cases in the Karnataka capital, it has begun door-to-door survey to detect mosquito breeding sites.
According to BBMP statistics, as many as 32 cases of dengue fever have been reported across eight zones since May 5. This has led to ASHA workers and health assistants being directed to intensify routine surveillance activity. "25 per cent of the houses surveyed so far in Bengaluru had mosquito breeding spots which is a concern. Apart from ensuring effective disposal of solid waste to prevent mosquito breeding, finding and eliminating such sources will help better in mitigating the effect of a possible spread," an official said.
The Bengaluru police arrested two persons Pradeep and Ravi on Wednesday after shooting them in their legs, related to the murder of a history-sheeter who was hacked to death inside a bank in Koramangala on Monday.
The accused allegedly attacked the police who tried to arrest them. Both are recovering at a private hospital, police said.
A rowdy-sheeter Babli Joseph (30) was hacked to death by a gang of eight men inside a bank in front of his wife and daughter at the busy Koramangala area in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.
The murder took place inside the Union bank in Koramangala 8th block around 1.30 pm.
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) introduced a package tour from Bengaluru to Jog Falls with non A/C Sleeper service on weekends.
According to KSRTC, the tour includes a visit to Varadahalli, Varadamoola, Ikkeri and Keladivia via Shivamogga and Sagar. The first tour is scheduled for July 23. The tour will only be on Fridays and Saturdays.
The KSRTC said in a release, that the fare for adults is Rs 1,900 each and for children (6 to 12 years) Rs 1,700 each, For details, visit https://www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in/
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalat on Thursday from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to address the grievances related to water issues including delay in providing supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting domestic to non-domestic connections, billing and other related issues.
The adalat will be held at the following sub divisions: South Village 2, South East 5; West Village-1, South West 4, East Village 3, East Village 1, North West 5, North East 3, and North 1 sub divisions, according to a BWSSB release.
For any problems regarding the water supply, consumers can contact helpline number 1916 or WhatsApp on 8762228888, BWSSB said.
BJP MP from Bengaluru North and former Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda said there was no chance of leadership change in Karnataka as the BJP central leadership was pleased with the developmental activities and the handling of Covid-19 by BS Yediyurappa in the state.
“I don’t think there is any truth in the ongoing discussion about the leadership change because these decisions are taken by our Central leaders keeping in view the political situation in the states," Gowda said.
“It is my strong gut feeling that there is absolutely no chance of leadership change. These are all speculations,” he added.
Karnataka Congress leaders will hold a hold protest rally from Vidhana Soudha to Rajbhavan on Thursday morning protesting against the alleged phone tapping .
The protest rally will start at 10 am from Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who maintained silence over the past four days as members of his Lingayat community and supporters opposed any move by the BJP central leadership to replace him, issued a statement on Wednesday to reaffirm his loyalty to the BJP and to adhere to the party’s discipline.
“I am privileged to be a loyal worker of the BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party,” Yediyurappa said amid speculation he would leave office once the government completes two years on July 26.
Yediyurappa traveled to Delhi over the past weekend and was reportedly told by party leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should work towards bringing the BJP to power again – in what is being seen as a sign that the BJP is expecting the 78-year-old veteran to resign of his volition in the coming days.
Read more
While the Union Health Ministry said in Parliament on Tuesday that “no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported” by states, a fact-finding team appointed by the Karnataka High Court had reported that 24 Covid-19 patients died at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, which is also the district hospital, due to shortage of oxygen on May 2-3.
In a memo to the court, the state government indicated that three of the 24 deaths were due to lack of oxygen, while 10 other deaths occurred after supply was restored. But the HC, in an order on July 6, told the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to all the 13 families, saying that all were due to oxygen shortage.
For the remaining 11 families, the HC has decided to wait for the report of the official inquiry commission.
Read more
Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday cautioned the party leadership against removing B S Yediyurappa as the Karnataka Chief Minister as he brought the party to power in the State.
"It was Yeddiyurappa who first brought BJP to power in Karnataka. Some conspired to remove him since he would not be a 'chamcha'. Without him, the party cannot return to power in the State. Only upon his return to the BJP could the party win again. Why repeat the same mistake?," the 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member tweeted.
The Lingayat strongman that Yeddiyurappa is got support from Subramanian Swamy even as many seers of Lingayat Mutts have started rallying behind the Chief Minister amid speculation on his removal from the post.
Talks of change of leadership, which have been on for quite some time, gained momentum after Yediyurappa's visit to Delhi last week. He has since strongly dismissed the talks as baseless. (PTI)
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Yediyurappa, BJP leadership change, Karnataka politics, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.