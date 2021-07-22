Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: ‘Without BSY, BJP cannot return to power in state’, says Subramanian Swamy, amid talks of leadership change

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Express Photo

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday cautioned the party leadership against removing B S Yediyurappa as the Karnataka Chief Minister as he brought the party to power in the State. “It was Yediyurappa who first brought BJP to power in Karnataka. Some conspired to remove him since he would not be a ‘chamcha’. Without him, the party cannot return to power in the State. Only upon his return to the BJP could the party win again. Why repeat the same mistake?,” the 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member tweeted.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa’s dinner for BJP legislators, which was scheduled to take place on July 25 to mark his government completing two years in office, has been postponed, official sources said on Wednesday. “The scheduled dinner meeting has been postponed and the new date is yet to be fixed,” official sources said, without divulging reasons for the postponement. The dinner was scheduled to take place at around 7 pm on Sunday at a city hotel. (PTI)