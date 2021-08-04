Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai meets Nadda again, finishing touches given to state’s cabinet expansion

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met BJP president J P Nadda for the second time in two days and the two leaders are understood to have given finishing touches to the keenly-awaited expansion of the state cabinet. There is also speculation that the oath-taking ceremony could take place as early on Wednesday evening given the Covid situation and floods in some parts of the state.
According to sources, Bommai met Nadda in Parliament for about half an hour and finalised the list of new ministers to be inducted in the cabinet. He also met Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on this issue. The sources further said the party central leadership is believed to have approved 20-25 new ministers from the two-three draft lists submitted by the chief minister, balancing regional and social representation.
Serious discussions were held on not to have deputy chief ministers this time, they added. (PTI)
In a proactive measure taken by the local administration to enhance Covid-19 surveillance at Dakshina Kannada's Puttur taluk, officials have clarified that all members of the family would be subjected to Covid-19 testing if they were hosting guests arriving from neighbouring Kerala.
"This is being done to keep a close tab on Covid cases in the taluk. The entire family will be tested for Covid-19 if they are visited by friends or relatives from Kerala," Puttur tahsildar Ramesh Babu said.
Officials added that the move comes after the administration noted a considerable number of Kerala-registered vehicles plying through their roads on a regular basis.
Online admissions to undergraduate courses in Karnataka has been postponed with the new schedule to be announced later, the Department of Collegiate Education (DCE) has informed.
According to officials, the decision was taken after several technical glitches were reported in the software used for the same. The admission process, as per the schedule issued earlier, was to begin on Wednesday (August 4). Students and college managements were directed to use the Unified University and College Management System to ensure admission to all government, aided, and private unaided colleges.
As BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shuttles between Bengaluru and Delhi trying to put together his Cabinet and manage various pressure points, a courtesy meeting followed by a remark by JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda has set political circles abuzz.
Bommai called on Deve Gowda, a close associate of his late father S R Bommai, on August 1. Later, the JD(S) leader and former prime minister said, “I told them to do good work. If you are working for the welfare of the state and the people, you will have our support. We will not create any problems. If you have any issues with the Centre, I can raise them as a Rajya Sabha member.”
The statement is being seen as the JD(S) supremo’s hint of a support in case the BJP faces dissension in the wake of a Cabinet expansion due this week.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted that the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers inducted to the state cabinet was likely to take place by Wednesday evening in Bengaluru even if the final list was shared by the party high command during the first half of the day.
Completing a week in office as a single-person cabinet since he took over as the CM on July 28, Bommai said late night at the national capital that he would decide to hold the swearing-in ceremony at least by Wednesday evening. "I have decided to schedule the swearing-in ceremony either tomorrow afternoon or evening. The final decision is expected to reach me in Bengaluru tomorrow (Wednesday) morning after which the list will be sent to the Raj Bhavan," he said.
Earlier, according to party sources, Bommai rescheduled his return to Bengaluru twice on Tuesday. "While he was to leave Delhi at 11 am first, he had decided to postpone it to 7.30 pm as he had to meet the central leadership again to clarify some issues pertaining to the induction of Deputy CMs and former CM's son (B Y) Vijayendra. The meeting continued longer when he decided to take another flight on Wednesday morning," a party source said.
