Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai to consult with BJP central leadership on cabinet expansion

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for Delhi on Sunday to hold consultations with the BJP central leadership on expansion of his cabinet. “Most probably there is a meeting tomorrow. I will meet our party president J P Nadda,” Bommai told reporters before leaving for the national capital by a flight.
Earlier in the day, he said the cabinet expansion exercise may not take a week’s time and a direction from the leadership was likely by Monday. Meanwhile, many ministerial aspirants called on Bommai and raised the pitch for a cabinet berth. Those who quit Congress and the JD(S) have been demanding a ministerial berth, saying their ‘sacrifice’ in 2019 had helped install the BJP government in Karnataka.
Meanwhile, IAS officer V Ponnuraj has been appointed as the secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai replacing Dr S Selvakumar. A notification to this effect was issued on Sunday. Ponnuraj will also be placed on concurrent charge as the managing director of the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited. (PTI)
With new Covid-19 cases seeing a gradual uptick again in Bengaluru after nearly two months, Bengaluru has been reporting above 400 cases since July 29.
The Karnataka capital has recorded 426, 450 and 409 cases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, as per statistics issued by the state health department.
Meanwhile, BBMP has stated that Begur (Ward 192) has reported over 100 new cases in the last 10 days.
As many as nine other wards — Bellandur, RR Nagar, Sanjaynagar, Varthur, Hagadur, Kadugodi, Hoodi, Basavanapura, Horamavu — have reported between 50 to 100 cases during the same time.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he would convene an all-party meet in a few days on the Mekedatu dam issue.
"In the coming days I will convene an all-party meet. When it comes to the land and water related issues, all political parties become one. We will take everyone along and proceed further," he said.
The Rs 9,000 crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery river in Ramanagara district aims at utilising 4.75 TMC of water for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas, besides generating 400 MW power.
However, Tamil Nadu is opposed to it, saying that it will hamper the interests of the state and deprive its farmers of water for irrigation purposes.
Ahead of his cabinet taking shape, new Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has got his Secretariat reshuffled with V Ponnuraj IAS appointed as his Secretary. An IAS officer from the Karnataka batch of 2000, Ponnuraj had earlier worked for a brief period as private secretary to D V Sadananda Gowda when he was Union Minister for Law and Justice in the first Modi-led cabinet.
According to an official notification issued on Sunday, Ponnuraj will also be in concurrent change as MD of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, where he is appointed at present.
Further, as many as 19 officials were either relieved or sent back to their original departments. Among them were former CM Yediyurappa's political secretary K Rajappa, media adviser K M Sunil, media coordinator S Shantharam and adviser M Lakshminarayan.
S Selvakumar, who was Yediyurappa's secretary, has now been transferred as the Secretary of the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.
With the number of new Covid-19 cases on the rise in the city again, the local body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made physical triage mandatory for anyone who tests positive allowing no exceptions.
This comes in the wake of a few Covid-19 patients denying physical triage in the last few weeks, officials indicated. According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, action will be initiated under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (2020), and Disaster Management Act (2005). An order mentioning the same was also issued on Sunday.
Earlier, during the latter end of the pandemic's second wave, the local body had established physical triage centres at the assembly constituency level while mobile triage units were set up at the ward level and primary health centre level, in a bid to facilitate timely physical triage.
Nearly a week since new Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took oath as B S Yediyurappa's successor, the much-anticipated formation of his state cabinet is likely to begin formation from Monday.
Bommai said that he was awaiting direction from the BJP high command and that the process would be completed in a week. Responding to a query on when he was expecting the orders from his higher-ups in the party's central leadership, Bommai said on Sunday, "I expect it today or tomorrow."
Lobbying for the plum posts, including the Deputy Chief Minister designation, has been intense since Yediyurappa resigned last Monday with a few leaders visiting and staying put in the national capital airing their demands to the party leadership as well.
