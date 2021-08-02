Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai to consult with BJP central leadership on cabinet expansion

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File/Express Photo)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for Delhi on Sunday to hold consultations with the BJP central leadership on expansion of his cabinet. “Most probably there is a meeting tomorrow. I will meet our party president J P Nadda,” Bommai told reporters before leaving for the national capital by a flight.

Earlier in the day, he said the cabinet expansion exercise may not take a week’s time and a direction from the leadership was likely by Monday. Meanwhile, many ministerial aspirants called on Bommai and raised the pitch for a cabinet berth. Those who quit Congress and the JD(S) have been demanding a ministerial berth, saying their ‘sacrifice’ in 2019 had helped install the BJP government in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, IAS officer V Ponnuraj has been appointed as the secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai replacing Dr S Selvakumar. A notification to this effect was issued on Sunday. Ponnuraj will also be placed on concurrent charge as the managing director of the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited. (PTI)