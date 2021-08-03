Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai discusses cabinet expansion with BJP chief; final list expected today

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said a detailed discussion was held with BJP president J P Nadda on the expansion of his cabinet and the final list is expected on Tuesday. Once the list of new ministers is finalised, the day of the oath-taking ceremony will be decided after discussion with Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, he said.
The new cabinet will be selected balancing all factors, including regional and social representation. Those who migrated to the BJP from other parties need not worry, Bommai said. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Kateel also attended the meeting.
“We had a detailed discussion with Naddaji. We are expecting the final list tomorrow evening,” Bommai told reporters after a close to an hour-long meeting. “One list was discussed with the BJP chief and he has said that he will re-look and finalise it by tomorrow evening. We will get to know the number of new ministers and their names tomorrow,” he said. Bommai said that two to three lists with different combinations have been submitted to the party chief for consideration. (PTI)
The Chamarajanagar district administration on Monday decided to put restrictions on the entry of tourists to some popular destinations during weekends to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Tourists wishing to stay in resorts or hotels in the district must carry RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours to get accommodation.
District administration has tightened surveillance at border checkposts. Staff have been told to deny entry to travellers from Kerala who fail to produce RT-PCR negative reports, according to district administration.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Bengaluru city police have handled the violent demonstration by African nationals in front of the police station with utmost tolerance.
"Despite violent activity by a group of African nationals in J C Nagar on Monday, Bengaluru police handled the incident very patiently," he said on Monday night in Delhi.
"We are receiving a number of complaints involving African nationals in drug peddling. The police have been taking steps to curb such activities," he added.
A day after the alleged custodial death of a Congolese national, a demonstration by African nationals in front of the JC Nagar police station in Bengaluru turned violent Monday when the police conducted a lathi charge.
Hundreds of commuters from Kerala were sent back by Dakshina Kannada police at the Talapady border on Monday for not having RT-PCR negative report, as mandated by the Karnataka government.
Passengers from Kerala staged a road roko at the spot for some time, police said The protesters alleged that the "sudden decision" of the Karnataka government has severely affected the people of Kasaragod, who depend on Mangaluru for employment, medical aid and education.
They urged the district administration to hold Covid tests at Talapady and allow them to enter Mangaluru. Police, meanwhile, said that they will file a case against people who blocked the highway.
DK district administration was holding Covid tests at the Talapady border till Monday morning. Those with symptoms are subjected to RAT test and if found to be positive, are sent back.
DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said that no person from Kerala will be allowed to enter Mangaluru without an RT- PCR test report. Additional police forces will be deployed to implement the rule, he said.
