Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai discusses cabinet expansion with BJP chief; final list expected today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks to the media outside the Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said a detailed discussion was held with BJP president J P Nadda on the expansion of his cabinet and the final list is expected on Tuesday. Once the list of new ministers is finalised, the day of the oath-taking ceremony will be decided after discussion with Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, he said.

The new cabinet will be selected balancing all factors, including regional and social representation. Those who migrated to the BJP from other parties need not worry, Bommai said. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Kateel also attended the meeting.

“We had a detailed discussion with Naddaji. We are expecting the final list tomorrow evening,” Bommai told reporters after a close to an hour-long meeting. “One list was discussed with the BJP chief and he has said that he will re-look and finalise it by tomorrow evening. We will get to know the number of new ministers and their names tomorrow,” he said. Bommai said that two to three lists with different combinations have been submitted to the party chief for consideration. (PTI)