Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: SSLC results to be declared today

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare its SSLC or class 10 results 2021 today at 3:30 pm. Students who had appeared for the examination held earlier in July can download their results at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
As discontent brews among a section of ministers a day after the allocation of portfolios, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday said he has spoken to them on the issue. Days after Bommai carried out the Cabinet expansion, the portfolios were allotted on Saturday.
While many ministers retained their portfolios, which they held in the previous B S Yediyurappa government, some new entrants secured the weighty ones — Araga Jnanendra got Home Department and V Sunil Kumar Energy, Kannada and Culture. Sources in the BJP acknowledged that some senior MLAs, who have been “part of the BJP since the beginning”, were upset with the cabinet expansion as they were left out and the ‘outsiders’ got the preference.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw his order to give him cabinet rank status.
“I request you to provide me only those facilities which are given to an immediate former chief minister and withdraw the order giving me a cabinet rank,” Yediyurappa said in his letter to Bommai, which was made available to the media.
Bommai on Saturday had ordered giving facilities similar to a minister to Yediyurappa.
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh as a token of appreciation to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra’s coach Kashinath Naik.
The coach hails from Sirsi, a town, in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.
The State Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K C Narayana Gowda, in a statement, said the State has a role in Neeraj Chopra winning the gold medal in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics.
The state government decided to give a green flag to conduct offline exams amid Covid-19 fears, unlike several states that had cancelled board exams.
At least 99.6 per cent of the total candidates enrolled for the offline Karnataka SSLC exams appeared on the day it was conducted in the state amid coronavirus fears earlier in July. Karnataka is one of the very few states which decided to hold regular offline exams amid the ongoing pandemic.
The death of a 27-year-old Congolese national in the custody of the Bengaluru police after being arrested for alleged trafficking of party drugs comes amidst a crackdown on drug traffickers in the city over the last two years — resulting in a nearly 10-fold rise in registered drug cases, from 285 in 2018 to 2,766 in 2020. 2021 has already seen 2,550 cases being registered.
The wide net cast by police authorities has seen the busting of celebrity drug networks serviced by foreign suppliers, who are believed to bring in drugs via various means, such as parcels to post offices, purchases on the dark net, and from cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
The number of foreigners arrested on drug trafficking charges has also seen a corresponding jump — from 82 in 2018-19 to 184 in 2020-21. In the seven months of the current year, 100-odd foreigners have been arrested. The quantity of MDMA seized in the city has increased from 876 grams in 2018-19 to 2.571 kg in 2020 and 7.777 kg in 2021, police data show.
In a provocative statement, senior BJP leader and a minister in the Karnataka government, K S Eshwarappa, said on Sunday that if a “BJP worker is touched”, the “instruction is to hit back with the same stick” and to “take away two, if even one is taken”.
Speaking at a meeting of party workers in his constituency of Shimoga, Eshwarappa, state minister for rural development and panchayat raj, said the BJP has “become very strong” and its workers are now capable of giving back in equal measure when provoked or attacked by rivals.
“In neighboring Kerala, if any activist went to open a unit of the RSS, they would be murdered for speaking about Hindutva. We did not have the strength to strike back. Today, lakhs of people are with the BJP, and when there is a rally for Hindutva, lakhs gather,” he said.
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on SSLC results, Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.