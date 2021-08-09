Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: SSLC results to be declared today

Students exit an exam centre in Bengaluru after writing their first SSLC paper. Express Photo: Ralph Alex Arakal

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare its SSLC or class 10 results 2021 today at 3:30 pm. Students who had appeared for the examination held earlier in July can download their results at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

As discontent brews among a section of ministers a day after the allocation of portfolios, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday said he has spoken to them on the issue. Days after Bommai carried out the Cabinet expansion, the portfolios were allotted on Saturday.

While many ministers retained their portfolios, which they held in the previous B S Yediyurappa government, some new entrants secured the weighty ones — Araga Jnanendra got Home Department and V Sunil Kumar Energy, Kannada and Culture. Sources in the BJP acknowledged that some senior MLAs, who have been “part of the BJP since the beginning”, were upset with the cabinet expansion as they were left out and the ‘outsiders’ got the preference.