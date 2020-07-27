Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Tally close to 1 lakh in Karnataka, 1878 Covid-19 deaths so far

1950 more people contracted the infection in Bengaluru as the total rose to 45,453. 1950 more people contracted the infection in Bengaluru as the total rose to 45,453.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Sunday reported over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, a trend observed to have continued for the past four days. With this, the tally is edging the one lakh-mark, since the first case in the State was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.

At the same time, 1950 more people contracted the infection in Bengaluru as the total rose to 45,453. While 1878 fatalities have been linked to the pandemic across the state so far, 891 of them were from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Police, in a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) drive held across the city, busted a drug racket over the weekend.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sharanappa SD, 15 accused connecting to the incident have been held by the police after MDMA and ganja drugs were seized from them.