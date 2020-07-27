Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Tally close to 1 lakh in Karnataka, 1878 Covid-19 deaths so far

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Sunday reported over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, a trend observed to have continued for the past four days. With this, the tally is edging the one lakh-mark, since the first case in the State was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.
At the same time, 1950 more people contracted the infection in Bengaluru as the total rose to 45,453. While 1878 fatalities have been linked to the pandemic across the state so far, 891 of them were from Bengaluru.
Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been home quarantined in Hosapete, Ballari district.
He is the second cabinet minister to get infected with Covid-19 after Tourism Minister C T Ravi. According to his relative Sandeep Singh, the minister is asymptomatic and is under treatment at his residence.
Singh took the Rapid Antigen Test after his driver tested positive recently. On Sunday, Ballari reported the 597 Covid-19 cases, the total tally is 4,046 cases, including 2,349 active cases in the district.
An oxygen cylinder exploded at the Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital ICU ward dedicated to COVID-19 treatment on Sunday, injuring three medical staff.
According to Belagavi police, the explosion occurred when an oxygen cylinder was being replaced. The police said a physician, nurse and ward boy who were replacing the cylinder sustained burn injuries by the explosion.
Karnataka Medical education minister Dr Sudhkar said, “it is an unfortunate incident and I have instructed the concerned authorities to prevent such incidents from happening.”
One of the times in the past few months when volunteers from Mercy Angels, a group facilitating Covid-19 funerals in Bengaluru, broke down was at the cremation of a 17-day-old.
The parents of the newborn were in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus and their relatives were back home in north India.
“The baby was handed over in a bag. Nobody was with that child so we were the family and we performed the last rites. A lot of us cried,” says Dr Taha Mateen, founder trustee of HBS Hospital which started the Mercy Angels programme in March.
The Bengaluru City Police, in a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) drive held across the city, busted a drug racket over the weekend.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sharanappa SD, 15 accused connected to the incident have been held by the police after MDMA and ganja drugs were seized from them. The gang includes one Nigerian national as well.
'Watch also kept on hotels n lodges being misused for narcotics during Covid-19,' he tweeted.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1950 new cases while the same was 5199 across Karnataka on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 12,459.
The health department also attributed 29 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Sunday.
With this, 891 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
