Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 3485 people contract Covid-19 over the weekend, 2011 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 3485 more people contracted coronavirus in Karnataka over the weekend with 2011 of them reported from Bengaluru alone. Meanwhile, the total tally rose to 8.73 lakh with 8.36 lakh of them recovering from the infection to date.
The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Sunday, dropped to 1.34 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
At the same time, 3336 people recovered from Covid-19 of which 1482 were from the capital city on Saturday and Sunday. Active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 24,868. As many as 2,52,241 samples were tested, at the same time, across the state.
Other districts that reported the most cases on November 22 were Mysuru (100), Dakshina Kannada (46), Hassan (44), and Bengaluru Rural (41). The death toll rose to 11, 654 as 13 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.
Former Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj — who is in judicial custody for his alleged role in instigating violence in east Bengaluru on August 11 — Sunday complained of chest pain and uneasiness after which he was rushed to a city hospital.
According to a senior police official, Raj was taken to Jayadeva Hospital after he demanded a medical checkup. "However, doctors at the hospital issued a fitness certificate confirming the accused's good health after which he was brought back to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail," the official added.
After being arrested on Monday night by the Central Crime Branch team probing the case, Raj was initially sent in police custody till Friday. A local court in the city then sent him in 14-days judicial custody, following which he was jailed in the central prison.
As many as 3485 more people contracted coronavirus in Karnataka over the weekend with 2011 of them reported from Bengaluru alone. Meanwhile, the total tally rose to 8.73 lakh with 8.36 lakh of them recovering from the infection to date.
The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Sunday, dropped to 1.34 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
At the same time, 3336 people recovered from Covid-19 of which 1482 were from the capital city on Saturday and Sunday. Active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 24,868. As many as 2,52,241 samples were tested, at the same time, across the state.
Other districts that reported the most cases on November 22 were Mysuru (100), Dakshina Kannada (46), Hassan (44), and Bengaluru Rural (41). The death toll rose to 11, 654 as 13 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday night arrested former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig, who shifted allegiance from the Congress to the BJP last year, in connection with the Rs 4,000-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group ponzi scheme in which he is alleged to have received several crores of swindled funds.
Baig, who was arrested after over seven hours of questioning, was produced at the home of a special CBI judge, who remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody, sources said.
More than 40,000 investors, mostly from the Muslim community, were duped of their savings — to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore — by the ponzi scheme operated by the IMA Group of arrested businessman Mohammed Mansoor Khan.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.