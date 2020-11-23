scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 23, 2020
Top news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 3485 people contract Covid-19 over the weekend, 2011 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Sunday, dropped to 1.34 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: November 23, 2020 8:35:26 am
Health workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 3485 more people contracted coronavirus in Karnataka over the weekend with 2011 of them reported from Bengaluru alone. Meanwhile, the total tally rose to 8.73 lakh with 8.36 lakh of them recovering from the infection to date.

The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Sunday, dropped to 1.34 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

At the same time, 3336 people recovered from Covid-19 of which 1482 were from the capital city on Saturday and Sunday. Active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 24,868. As many as 2,52,241 samples were tested, at the same time, across the state.

Other districts that reported the most cases on November 22 were Mysuru (100), Dakshina Kannada (46), Hassan (44), and Bengaluru Rural (41). The death toll rose to 11, 654 as 13 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:35 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Bengaluru violence case: Former mayor complains of chest pain, doctors issue fitness certificate

Former Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj — who is in judicial custody for his alleged role in instigating violence in east Bengaluru on August 11 — Sunday complained of chest pain and uneasiness after which he was rushed to a city hospital.

According to a senior police official, Raj was taken to Jayadeva Hospital after he demanded a medical checkup. "However, doctors at the hospital issued a fitness certificate confirming the accused's good health after which he was brought back to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail," the official added.

After being arrested on Monday night by the Central Crime Branch team probing the case, Raj was initially sent in police custody till Friday. A local court in the city then sent him in 14-days judicial custody, following which he was jailed in the central prison.

08:34 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Karnataka: 3485 new cases reported over the weekend, 2011 in Bengaluru

As many as 3485 more people contracted coronavirus in Karnataka over the weekend with 2011 of them reported from Bengaluru alone. Meanwhile, the total tally rose to 8.73 lakh with 8.36 lakh of them recovering from the infection to date.

The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Sunday, dropped to 1.34 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

At the same time, 3336 people recovered from Covid-19 of which 1482 were from the capital city on Saturday and Sunday. Active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 24,868. As many as 2,52,241 samples were tested, at the same time, across the state.

Other districts that reported the most cases on November 22 were Mysuru (100), Dakshina Kannada (46), Hassan (44), and Bengaluru Rural (41). The death toll rose to 11, 654 as 13 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.

08:34 (IST)23 Nov 2020
CBI arrests former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in IMA ponzi scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday night arrested former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig, who shifted allegiance from the Congress to the BJP last year, in connection with the Rs 4,000-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group ponzi scheme in which he is alleged to have received several crores of swindled funds.

Baig, who was arrested after over seven hours of questioning, was produced at the home of a special CBI judge, who remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody, sources said.

More than 40,000 investors, mostly from the Muslim community, were duped of their savings — to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore — by the ponzi scheme operated by the IMA Group of arrested businessman Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

Read more

08:33 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

IMA fraud: Congress' Roshan Baig detained by SIT en route Mumbai to join rebel MLAs Former Congress minister R Roshan Baig. (Twitter @rroshanbaig)

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday night arrested former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig, who shifted allegiance from the Congress to the BJP last year, in connection with the Rs 4,000-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group ponzi scheme in which he is alleged to have received several crores of swindled funds.

READ | CBI arrests former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in IMA ponzi scam

At the same time, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which operates public bus services in the Karnataka capital, has decided to offer self-defence training to its women staff in a bid to empower them to be “custodians of their own safety.”

READ | Bengaluru: BMTC to offer self-defence training for women employees

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus November 20 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd