Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 3485 people contract Covid-19 over the weekend, 2011 in Bengaluru alone

Health workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 3485 more people contracted coronavirus in Karnataka over the weekend with 2011 of them reported from Bengaluru alone. Meanwhile, the total tally rose to 8.73 lakh with 8.36 lakh of them recovering from the infection to date.

The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Sunday, dropped to 1.34 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

At the same time, 3336 people recovered from Covid-19 of which 1482 were from the capital city on Saturday and Sunday. Active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 24,868. As many as 2,52,241 samples were tested, at the same time, across the state.

Other districts that reported the most cases on November 22 were Mysuru (100), Dakshina Kannada (46), Hassan (44), and Bengaluru Rural (41). The death toll rose to 11, 654 as 13 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.