Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 35,024 fresh cases; 19,637 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday registered 35,024 fresh COVID-19 infections, a dip of over 4000, and 270 fatalities, taking the caseload and toll to 14,74,846 and 15,306 respectively, the health department said. The state had reported 39,047 fresh cases on Wednesday.
There were 3,49,496 active cases including 2,431 in the ICU whereas 14,142 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total discharges to 11,10,025.
Bengaluru Urban district alone contributed 19,637 fresh infections and 143 deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities to 7,29,984 and 6,282 since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city has 2,37,518 active cases whereas 4,86,183 people were discharged including 6,128 on Thursday.
There were 1,75,816 tests done on Thursday including 1,60,698 using the RT PCR and other methods, pushing the total tests done to 2.54 crore. More than 93.63 lakh people have been inoculated so far, the department added. (PTI)
JSW Steel plant in Vijayanagar has ramped up operations and said that the company will commence supply of 1,000 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Friday.
JSW Steel is supplying liquid oxygen from its three manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to various States.
In a media release, Rajashekhar Pattanasetty, President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, said that the demand for LMO had jumped manifold as a consequence of the current national health emergency.
“JSW Steel has so far supplied more than 11,500 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from its Ballari plant in April. We have more than tripled supply at the JSW Vijayanagar plant from an average of 200 tonnes [a day] in early April to over 680 tonnes per day currently. The liquid medical oxygen is supplied to Karnataka as well as other States,” Pattanasetty said.
Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, state ministers have unanimously decided to contribute their one year’s salary for coronavirus-related work, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said in Bengaluru.
Ashoka told this to reporters after a meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held with district administrations to review Covid-management and enforcement of the 14-day Karnataka ‘close down.’
“We the ministers in Karnataka have decided to donate our one year’s salary for Covid relief work,” Ashoka said.
