Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru police chief extends curfew up to 6 am on August 15 in affected areas

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ halli and KG halli police station limits extended till 6 am on 15th August by the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police.
READ | Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, Karnataka orders magisterial probe; Cong sees conspiracy
In an order, on Wednesday night, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant extended curfew. According to Bengaluru police, the decision was taken after assessing the situation in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits besides intelligence inputs. Earlier curfew was only up to 6 am on Thursday.
Karnataka conducted over 50,000 Covid-19 tests in a day for the first time since the pandemic began, on Wednesday.
“Karnataka conducted 53,326 tests today. So far, we conducted 18,26,317 tests across 100 labs in the state,” Medical Education Minister Sudhakar said.
While 26,076 of these were Rapid Antigen Tests, 27,250 were classified under RT-PCR and other methods by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Earlier, the Karnataka delegation that met Prime Minister Modi over a video conference had apprised him of the state’s decision to ramp up testing to a target of 75,000 tests soon.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government was considering banning organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm, Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
Karnataka reported the biggest single-day spike of 7,883 Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 1,96,494 and the death toll to 3,510 on Wednesday.
According to the state health department, 7,034 patients got discharged after recovery.
Out of 7,883 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 2,802 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. Other districts where new cases reported are Ballari 635, Mysuru 544, Belagavi 314, Dharwad 269, Udupi 263, Hassan 258, Davangere 239, Dakshina Kannada 229 and Koppal 202, followed by others.
Twenty three out of 113 deaths were reported from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Ballari (9), Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi, Hassan, Davangere and Tumakuru (6 each), Raichur and Shivamogga (4 each), Udupi, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Bidar and Chamarajanagara (3 each), Dharwad, Koppal, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir, Chikkaballapura and Kolar (2 each) and Gadag and Haveri (1 each).
Three youths were killed in police firing in east Bengaluru Tuesday night after a mob attacked a police station and targeted a Congress MLA’s house over perceived official inaction in arresting a relative of the legislator for a social media post with alleged derogatory references to Islam.’
Police said 145 people, including the MLA’s relative, have been arrested and the situation is under control. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the government will conduct a probe by a magistrate into the incident.
Read more
The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ halli and KG halli police station limits extended till 6 am on 15th August by the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police.
In an order, on Wednesday night, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant extended curfew. According to Bengaluru police, the decision was taken after assessing the situation in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits besides intelligence inputs. Earlier curfew was only up to 6 am on Thursday.
Forest and fire department officials in Karnataka’s Davangere district mounted a four-day-long rescue operation to save over 50 monkeys that were stranded on trees for several days due to flooding in the Tungabhadra river.
Heavy rains forced officials to open the gates of dams, which resulted in flooding downstream with many animals left stranded. This particular troop of around 55 monkeys were stranded on trees near Rajanahalli in Harihar taluk of Davangere district and were surrounded by the overflowing river.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on violence in Bengaluru, Karnataka rains, COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.