Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru police chief extends curfew up to 6 am on August 15 in affected areas

Karnataka: Over 50,000 tests done for the first time

Karnataka conducted over 50,000 Covid-19 tests in a day for the first time since the pandemic began, on Wednesday.

“Karnataka conducted 53,326 tests today. So far, we conducted 18,26,317 tests across 100 labs in the state,” Medical Education Minister Sudhakar said.

While 26,076 of these were Rapid Antigen Tests, 27,250 were classified under RT-PCR and other methods by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Earlier, the Karnataka delegation that met Prime Minister Modi over a video conference had apprised him of the state’s decision to ramp up testing to a target of 75,000 tests soon.